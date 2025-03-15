State Finals: Carondelet, Marin Catholic end Title Droughts

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I: Sierra Canyon beat Lincoln-Stockton 58-53: The nightcap for Friday provided a good back and forth contest with a pair of hard nosed teams and quality shotmaking at times. Sierra Canyon’s Maximo Adams at 14 points including a key late three pointer to shift momentum back to the Trailblazers. Lincoln’s senior duo Ant Moore and Donez Lindsey each had 18 points





Division III: San Gabriel Academy beat King’s Academy 52-51: The story of Friday was San Gabriel Academy sophomore 6-foot-11 post Mahamadou Diop, who had 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks. The game looked to be over with San Gabriel Academy up 10 with less than a minute left before a furious rally by King’s Academy made it a one possession game in the final seconds. Claxton Ladine had 13 points in the loss.





Division V: International beat Diamond Ranch 71-52: The scoring prowess of senior Conor Maguire was one of the storylines to watch this weekend. He capped his prep career with 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in International’s first state title win. Devin Turner had 16 points in the loss.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I: Carondelet beat Sage Hill 51-48: Sophomore Celeste Alvarez had 11 points and 14 rebounds and made a late three pointer as Carondelet won its first state title in 21 seasons. The Cougars closed the third quarter well and held off Sage Hill despite 21 points and a number of highlight plays from junior Amalia Hoguin.





Division III: Marin Catholic beat Mater Dei Catholic 48-38: Marin Catholic used a 15-2 third quarter run to gain control and win the program’s first state title in 23 years. The win caps a run that has included four straight NCS titles. Senior Izzy McFadden had 21 points for the Wildcats. Catrice Chan had a team leading 15 points for Mater Dei Catholic.





Division V: Woodland Christian beat Rosamond 47-41: Teagan Hayes had a team high 18 points and the Cardinals controlled the glass, led by 17 rebounds from Siena Sorbello, in winning their first state title. Woodland Christian has improved its win total in each of the last four seasons capped by 31 wins this year. Rosamond was led by 14 points from Ariel Cain.