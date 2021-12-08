State Bowls by the Numbers

1. We have had four seasons under the current format of state bowl games with two being at Sacramento State (2016-2017) and Cerritos College (2018-2019). In the top five games (Open, 1AA, 1A, 2AA, 2A), NorCal is 7-13 including a 0-5 showing at Sacramento State in 2016.





2. The rest of the bowl slate (8 games in 2016-2017 and 9 games in 2018-2019) has been hosted at local sites. When the Southern California school hosted the games in 2016-2017, NorCal went 11-5. As the games moved to Northern California for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, NorCal went 15-3.





3. Returning state winners: Folsom and Central Catholic are both aiming for a fifth state bowl win this weekend at Saddleback College. McClymonds is playing for its fourth state bowl title in a fourth different division. Wilcox and Salesian are back after winning their state bowl debuts in 2018 and 2019 respectively.





4. First time state participants include Liberty-Bakersfield is making its first state bowl appearance after beating Pittsburg 35-7. Others making their debut are Vanden, Sacred Heart Cathedral, San Marin, Argonaut, Fall River and Balboa.





5. Marin Catholic and Sacred Heart Prep are each making their third state bowl appearance after losing in the first two appearances. Marin Catholic lost in the old Division III game in 2009 and 2012. Sacred Heart Prep lost in 2013 and 2015.





6. Seven of the 15 games are projected to be decided by seven points or less, according to CalPreps.com. The games are Scripps Ranch over Wilcox (31-28), McClymonds over Birmingham (31-27), Mater Dei Catholic over Central Catholic (27-26), Vanden over Aquinas (35-21), Salesian over Arlington (28-21), Serra-Gardena over Liberty-Bakersfield (24-21) and Balboa over Taft (26-19).





7. Over the past four Open Division bowl games (two won by Mater Dei, two won by St. John Bosco), the Southern California representative is averaging 48 points per game. All of those games came against De La Salle, which won’t play on state bowl weekend for the first time since the games were started in 2006.





Games at Saddleback





2-AA: Central Catholic vs. Mater Dei Catholic 4:00 PM

1-AA: Folsom vs. Cathedral Friday at 8:00 PM

2-A: Wilcox vs. Scripps Ranch Saturday at 12:00 PM

1-A: Liberty-Bakersfield vs. Serra-Gardena 4:00 PM

Open: Serra vs. Mater Dei Saturday at 8:00 PM





Games at NorCal sites (All Saturday)





4-AA: Central Valley Christian at Marin Catholic 1:00 PM

5-A: Righetti at Sacred Heart Prep 1:00 PM

6-A: Arlington at Salesian 1:00 PM

7-A: Taft at Balboa 1:00 PM

3-AA: Aquinas at Vanden 6:00 PM

3-A: Birmingham at McClymonds 6:00 PM

4-A: Sacred Heart Cathedral vs. Northview at Kezar Stadium 6:00 PM

5-AA: Independence at San Marin 6:00 PM

6-AA Quartz Hill at Argonaut 6:00 PM

7-AA: Morro Bay at Fall River 6:00 PM



