State Bowl Game Recaps: NorCal goes winless on Friday

1-AA: Cathedral Catholic beat Folsom 33-21

Lucky Sutton had a 73 yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Victory Johnson had an interception return for a score to push the lead to 20-7 as the Dons won their third state bowl win in four appearances. For Folsom, it was their first loss in five state bowl games.





With Folsom trailing 20-7, the teams proceeded to trade scores the rest of the way with Cathedral quarterback Charlie Mirer scoring on a 22 yard keeper on fourth and inches for a 33-21 lead with less than four minutes left.





Cathedral Catholic is now one of six programs with at least three state bowl wins. Mater Dei and Serra-Gardena could join that group on Saturday.





2-AA: Mater Dei Catholic beat Central Catholic 34-25

Mater Dei Catholic completed an undefeated season in snapping Central Catholic’s 10 game winning streak. The Crusaders got out to a 27-7 lead through numerous big plays on offense and an 88 yard interception return for a score.





The Raiders narrowed the deficit to 27-13 at the half and got within one possession at 27-19 after a 71 yard score from Aiden Taylor. In total, Taylor and Julian Lopez each had two rushing scores.





This was the highest bowl game Central Catholic has played in over its six appearances. The Raiders won four straight titles from 2012-2015.



