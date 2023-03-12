GIRLS BASKETBALL





Open Division: Etiwanda beat Mitty 69-67

In one of the best Open Division finals since the creation of the top bracket in 2013, Etiwanda’s Jada Sanders made a layup off an offensive rebound as time expired to extend Mitty’s Open Division losing streak to three games. Etiwanda’s Kennedy Smith finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Mitty, which led by seven points in the fourth quarter, got 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals from Morgan Cheli. McKenna Woliczko also had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.





Division II: Central beat Bonita Vista 52-41

Talia Maxwell had 24 points and 24 rebounds for Central as it completed its state title run. The Grizzlies made the state finals after road wins over NCP Top 20 teams Marin Catholic and Pleasant Valley. Kaylyn Buchanon-Lamb had a team high 17 points for Bonita Vista.





Division V: Bret Harte beat Marina 62-39

Ariah Fox went for 22 points and 15 rebounds as Bret Harte was in control throughout in winning five straight games since losing the section finals. All five of their NorCal/State games were won by at least 10 points.





BOYS BASKETBALL





Open Division: Harvard-Westlake beat St. Joseph-Santa Maria 76-65

Brady Dunlap’s 18 points led four players in double figures for Harvard-Westlake, which won its first state Open Division title. Harvard-Westlake also grabbed 16 offensive rebounds. Luis Marin had 18 points and five rebounds for St. Joseph, which reached the state finals with wins over Dougherty Valley and Modesto Christian.





Division II: San Joaquin Memorial beat Pacifica Christian 58-47

Pacifica Christian led 25-23 at the half before SJM put together an 18-8 third quarter to win the program’s first state title. Mike Davis Jr. had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Panthers.





Division IV: Valencia beat Half Moon Bay 89-59

Mikah Bellaw had 25 points and Bryce Bedgood had 22 points as Valencia turned a tie game after one quarter into an 11 point halftime advantage and a 24 point lead after three quarters. Half Moon Bay standout Jaeden Hutchins was injured after playing just eight minutes. Gio Garduno-Martin scored a team high 18 points in the loss. Drew Dorwin and Dio Lucido also scored in double figures.



