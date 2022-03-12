State Basketball: NorCal goes 5-1 on Opening Day

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Division I Girls: Salesian beat Windward 62-51

The game was tight the entire first quarter with both teams making tough shots and ended with Salesian leading 14-10. Windward got on a run led by Skye Belker who ended the half with 9 points to cut the lead to one. Nevaeh Asiasi hit a shot to end the half for a 25-22 Salesian lead.





Belker kept her foot on the gas scoring in multiple ways, but Salesian’s defense and rebounding behind great post play by Silvia Fonongaloa began to be a problem for Windward as Salesian pushed the lead to 48-34 after three.





Fonongaloa continued to dominate inside, leading her team with 18 points and 11 rebounds and Salesian took total control of the game leading 58-45 with 2:44 left.





Player of the Game

Silvia Fonongaloa 18 points, 11 rebounds





Salesian

Nevaeh Asiasi 11 points, 7 rebounds





Windward

Skye Belker 21 points, 8 rebounds





Division I Boys: Damien beat Clovis North 65-57

The pace of this game was extremely fast with Damien jumping out to a 16-6 lead as Kaleb Smith went 4-for-4 from the field with 9 points as Damien led 22-12.





Clovis North’s Connor Amundsen got going scoring 10 points as well as setting up his teammates to go on a little second quarter run However, the balance scoring from Damien kept the lead out of reach with a 33-22 halftime lead.





Damien started the third quarter and went on and 11-2 run to open up a 46-29 lead with Clovis North having 15 turnovers with 2:27 left in the 3rd quarter. Damien carried a 53-36 lead into the fourth.





Damien didn’t let up in the fourth quarter with RJ Smith being the floor general and Kaleb Smith staying hot all game.





Player of the Game

RJ Smith Damien 15 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists





Damien

Kaleb Smith 23 points, 5 rebounds

Spivey Word 17 points





Clovis North

Connor Amundsen 25 points





Division III Boys: Pleasant Valley beat Venice 57-53

Venice came out of the gate ready to play by taking a 10-0 lead with two 3’s from Oscar Lopez. Pleasant Valley’s Noah Thomas had seen enough and ran off 8 straight to make it a four point game. Lopez wasn’t finished making another 3 as Venice led 21-10 after one quarter.





Pleasant Valley’s size started to give Venice some issues on the boards grabbing 13 offensive boards in the first half. They also started to find Luke Kremer, who hit some big shots in the paint against Venice’s zone, but Venice still led 31-28 at the half.





The 3rd quarter was a defensive game both ways until Thomas hit a big 3 for Pleasant Valley to take their first lead at 47-45 at the end of the third quarter.





The fourth quarter went back and forth with the game becoming tied with 3:56 left at 50-50. Ned Joyce gave Pleasant Valley the lead at 55-53. With 39 seconds Venice decided to foul and sent Thomas to line. He calmly knocked down both free throws to give Pleasant Valley the four point win.





Pleasant Valley

Noah Thomas 24 pts





Venice

Tyler hunt 22 pts 10 rebounds





Division III: Oakland Tech beat La Salle 39-33

Oakland Tech started the game going inside to Sophia Askew-Goncalves right away and making it obvious what their game plan was on Friday. La Salle answered the bell and started to run their offense which gave them some easy layups to go into the 2nd quarter with an 11-5 lead.





The Bulldogs continued to feed the post and Askew-Goncalves was able to keep the game close with some tough finishes. However Chen did a little bit of everything for La Salle in leading all scorers with seven and taking her team into the locker room with a 19-16 lead.





La Salle decided to double the post which made it tough for the Bulldogs to score. However, Oakland Tech’s Mari Somvichian hit a deep three which was the first of the game to cut the deficit to one in the third quarter with 2:46 to go. It seemed to fire up her teammates and Tech decided to go into their press which worked and also gave them their first lead of the game behind an and one by Erin Sellers and then a big 3 by Nia Hunger to cap an 8-0 run and a 29-26 Oakland Tech lead after three.





Tech opened the fourth quarter with a nice drive from Sellers to push the lead to six to Give the Bulldogs a bunch of confidence and momentum. Chen showed back up hitting her first pionts of the second half cutting the La Salle deficit to two with 3:17 left in the game. The game went back and forth with Tech having the ball with 27 seconds left and Somvichian hitting a huge 3 to seal the deal and to take home the State Championship.





Player of the game

Tech

Erin Sellers 11 points





Top players

Oakland Tech

Sophia Askew-Goncalves 8 points, 12 rebounds





La Salle

Audrey Chen 13 points, 8 rebounds





Division V: Stuart Hall beat Chaffey 56-45

Both teams started in a full court press and brought heavy pressure. Chaffey starting guard Jonathan Jackson picked up two early fouls in the first two minutes. Stuart Hall opens up the game with a basket from Brandon Lum and it’s obvious Stuart Hall moves the ball extremely well as a team. Chaffey found some needed scoring inside by Adrian Gutierrez scoring back to back buckets, but Stuart Hall led 11-6 after one quarter.





In the second quarter, Lum got going hitting back to back 3’s and one being a 4 point play followed by his teammate Jackson Jung hitting one himself to push the lead to 11 points at 23 -12. Jung and Lum continued to stay hot from beyond the arc hitting five 3’s between the two of them for a 30-16 halftime lead. Lum ended the half with 15 points.





Chaffey’s Dejon Clark woke up and started to dominate the paint with a few tough shots and knocking down a few free throws to cut the third quarter deficit to 10. However, Jung came right back with another 3 making it five for the game and ending the quarter up 43-25 and with all the momentum in their favor.





Although Jackson started the game in foul trouble, he made his presence felt early in the fourth quarter cutting the deficit to nine with 3:47 left to go. Stuart Hall was able to gain their composure and finished the game with a total team victory.





Player of the Game

Brandon Lum Stuart Hall 25 points





Top performers

Jackson Jung Stuart Hall 17 points





Tyler Terry Chaffey 13 points





Division V: San Domenico beat Shalhevet 38-27

Despite getting down 7-0, San Domenico was able to settle in and win the program’s first state title. San Domenico trailed 14-11 at the half, but outscored Shalhevet 27-13 in the final 16 minutes.





The Panthers were led by 12 points from sophomore Lily Reeser.





The Firehawks, which lost their top player Yalee Schwartz due to injury in the first quarter, got a team high nine points from senior Talia Tizabi.



