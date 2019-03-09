Boys Basketball





Division I: Chino Hills 69, Logan 63

There was nearly a blown 19 point lead. There were three technicals, five foul outs and a mysterious offensive foul call for a shooter kicking out his legs.





In the end, it added up to a third state title in four years (two in Division I, one in Open) for Chino Hills.





Logan made 4-of-5 threes in the first quarter and were able to contain Chino Hills senior Onyeka Okongwu inside for a 17-16 lead after the first. However, the Huskies gained control in the middle two quarters to gain a 54-39 lead with 1:30 left in the third when Okongwu fouled out on a charge call.





From there, the Huskies went into protection mode of its lead while Logan put together its now expected fourth quarter run. Senior Brett Thompson fouled out with 4:12 left, but the Colts got within two points thanks to stellar play from senior Gabe Hawkins and junior Brahjon Thompson.





Brahjon Thompson finished with a team high 19 points and Hawkins had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Colts, which have Division I state runner-up finishes in two of the last three years. Brett Thompson added 13 points.





Chino Hills was led by the USC bound Okongwu, who had 26 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 22 minutes. Senior Will Pluma made four threes en route to 18 points.





Division III: La Jolla Country Day 67, University 39





La Jolla Country Day led 23-3 early in the second quarter and didn’t trail by less than nine in the second half en route to its first boys basketball state title.





It was a poor three point shooting game for both squads (6-for-41 combined shooting), but the Torreys had a +20 rebounding advantage and were 23-for-37 on two point attempts.





Princeton bound Ryan Langborg was outstanding with 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting with 17 rebounds and six assists for LJCD. 6-foot-10 big Jayson Taylor (Tufts) had a big impact early and finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Freshman guard James Hapgood had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals.





University was led by senior Charley Moore (Middlebury College), who was the lone player in double figures at 13 points. Max Fried (Emery) had six points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.





The Red Devils are now 0-5 in state title games.





Division V: Foothill-Bakersfield 78, Mt. Shasta 66





After a fast paced first quarter that had Mt. Shasta shooting 61 percent of the field, it was Foothill’s athleticism and quickness that propelled the Trojans to their second state title (first was in 1988). The Trojans led 20-18 after the first and 38-33 at halftime before gaining control with a 22-13 third quarter. Mt. Shasta got within nine points with 2:31 left. The Bears end the year 33-2.





Foothill was +10 rebounding (+12 offensive) and had just seven turnovers compared to 13 for Mt. Shasta. It was led by 25 points from talented sophomore Jaden Phillips. The Trojans got 22 points and eight rebounds from senior Elijah Seales and a double-double from senior Edward Turner (12 points on 4-for-5 shooting and 11 rebounds).





Mt. Shasta senior Kaden Riccomini (UC Davis baseball commit) had 29 points on 11-for-26 shooting. 19 of his 29 came in the second half. Senior Kody Bauman had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.





Girls Basketball





Division I: Rosary Academy 75, Bishop O’Dowd 58





Rosary Academy led 22-14 after the first quarter and were rarely challenged the rest of the way for its second state title in three years (they won the 2017 Division III title). The loss snapped an 11 game winning streak for Bishop O’Dowd.





The Royals had 19 assists on 27 baskets and consistently found openings in the Dragons’ defense. Junior Asia Avinger was the catalyst with 24 points on 7-for-12 shooting with six rebounds and three assists. Senior Savannah Felix had 16 points and junior Katherine Goostrey added 12 points.





Bishop O’Dowd was led by underclassmen with 15 points and five rebounds from freshman Amaya Bonner and 13 points with a team best seven rebounds from sophomore Kennedy Johnson.





The Dragons were outscored by 10 points at the foul line and nine points at the three point line. This was their first loss in a state title game since 2011 to snap a three game winning streak.





Division III: Oakland 51, McFarland 35





Early in the game, it was clear the Oakland pressure would win out in the Division III final. It came in the second half when Oakland built on a 26-22 halftime lead en route to a 16 point victory for its first state title. The Wildcats held McFarland to 13 second half points.





In total, Oakland forced 28 turnovers and attempted 28 more shots than the Cougars to overcome 28 percent shooting. It held McFarland to 30 percent shooting, including 4-for-24 in the second half.





The Wildcats were led by seniors Morgan Dunbar (20 points on 9-for-23 shooting) and Khirah McCoy (18 points on 6-for-17 shooting).





McFarland got 13 points and eight rebounds from Neli Diaz.



