State Basketball: Branson, Elk Grove grab titles

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Open Division Boys: Centennial beat Modesto Christian 59-50

Despite getting down by 10 points in the first half and as much as 12 in the second half, Modesto Christian came back to tie it up twice in the fourth quarter before falling in its first state Open Division title game.





The Crusaders trailed 46-35 late in the third quarter, but went on an 11-0 run capped by a three point play from Prince Oseya with 4:31 left. From there, senior Donovan Dent took over with six straight points, two assists and a steal to lead the Huskies on a 13-4 game ending run. Following the Oseya make, Modesto Christain finished the rest of the game 1-for-8 from the field.





Dent turned in a strong all-around game with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jared McCain had 16 points and made one of his three three-pointers with 1:54 left to give Centennial a seven point lead. Aaron McBride and Devin Williams each had 10 points.





Modesto Chrisian was paced by its guards Jamari Phillips (20 points) and BJ Davis (nine points, seven rebounds). The Crusaders also got great production from Manasse Itete (11 points) especially in the second half.





The Crusaders turned in a strong defensive game in holding Centennial to 41 percent shooting in the final three quarters.





Open Division Girls: Sierra Canyon beat Mitty 85-61

In the premier girls game of the season, Sierra Canyon showed itself as a complete team led by a star in junior Juju Watkins.





Watkins went for 23 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and three steals. She also made two threes as the Trailblazers went 10-for-20 as a team. Christy Reynoso was a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc including back-to-back threes in the first half to extend the lead to 16. She did it again late in the third quarter to stop a 5-0 Mitty run to push the lead to 20.





In addition to Reynoso’s 14 points, other players in double figures were Mackenley Randolph (13), Izela Arenas (12) and Leia Edwards (12).





The Monarchs went 9-for-38 overall in the first half and finished 22-for-77 on the night including 6-for-24 from three point range. Makayla Moore had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Morgan Cheli (11) and Siena Guttadauro (10) also finished in double figures.





Mitty finished the season at 30-2 with wins over state champions Salesian (twice), Oakland Tech and Branson.





Sierra Canyon, which set a new high point total record in the Open Division, became the first girls program to win a second Open title since the format began in 2013.





Division II Boys: Elk Grove beat Foothill 62-56

Elk Grove used strong three point shooting to complete its championship run behind its all-senior starting lineup. The Thundering Herd shot 8-for-17 from three point range compared to 3-for-18 by the Knights.





The Thundering Herd led 13-10 after the first quarter and closed the first half on a 9-2 run after Foothill took its only lead of the game at 22-20 with 2:48 left in the second.





Foothill made numerous runs at Elk Grove in the second half and closed to within a point at 34-33 (7-0 run) before Ameere Britton scored five straight and had a steal. The Knights had another 7-0 run to trail 46-43 before Elk Grove answered with a Karlos Zepeda three pointer.





Elk Grove won despite committing 16 turnovers and attempting 17 less shots. Ameere Britton was the team leader in scoring 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Zepeda and Jordan Hess had 17 and 14 points respectively with a combined five made three pointers. Dajon Lott Jr. has six points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.





Foothill got 23 points from Cruz Billings. Carlo Billings (11) and Jacob Horton (10) were also in double figures.





Division II Girls: Sage Hill beat San Joaquin Memorial 51-47

Sage Hill withstood a first half run to win its first state title in its debut appearance. Four of its five starters played at least 29 minutes.





Sage Hill led 6-5 after eight minutes, but the Panthers went on a 9-0 run to start the second and led 22-16 at the half. A back and forth game continued in the second half with San Joaquin Memorial leading 36-33 after three and 45-42 in the fourth after a Hailey Duvall three pointer.





Emily Eadie gave the Lighting their first lead since 6-5 with a bucket at 1:02. After San Joaquin Memorial responded with a Sienna Evans make, Sage Hill got two more points from Eadie with 29 seconds remaining. Following a San Joaquin Memorial miss, the Panthers were called for an intentional foul. Sage Hill made three of four free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.





The Lightning had three players in double figures with Isabel Gomez (14), Eadie (13) and Kat Righeimer (11). Eadie and Gomez also had 11 rebounds apiece.





For San Joaquin Memorial, Meadow Rowland had 10 points and Alexis Swillis finished with six points and 13 rebounds.





Division IV Boys: Scripps Ranch beat Justin-Siena 46-37

The Falcons used a 9-0 third quarter run to gain separation from Justin-Siena in winning the program’s first state title.





Despite giving up 23 offensive rebounds, Scripps Ranch relied on ball pressure and its length around the basket to disrupt the Braves’ offense. The Braves shot 21 percent for the game including 1-for-18 to start the second half. As a team, the Falcons had 13 blocks and 14 steals.





Jax Leatherwood was key with seven points, six rebounds and eight blocks. Lamont Wilkerson finished with a game high 19 points to go with three rebounds and four steals. Caden Flint had three blocks and Jaiden Schube and Chase Weber each added three steals.





For Justin-Siena, Travis Hightower had 10 points and nine rebounds. Asher Cleary and Vincent Jackson each scored eight points.





The Falcons led 22-21 at the half.





Division IV Girls: Branson beat Imperial 46-23

Senior Jaliyah Wiggins (#11) and junior Hannah Golan (#10) have come up with the moniker of “Haliyah” and the number 10.5 to show their bond. The duo combined for 31 points as Branson used a 24-0 run that spanned from the start of the second quarter until 3:37 left in the third quarter to win the program’s third state title in girls basketball.





Branson, which never trailed, got 19 points off 28 Imperial turnovers. The Bulls shot 38 percent overall, but went 10-for-22 (45 percent) in the decisive second and third quarters.





Golan finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Wiggins played a solid, all-around game with 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and five steals.





Imperial, which scored a state championship game low 23 points, got 11 points and eight rebounds from Sierra Morris. The Tigers had success early hitting the offensive glass and attempted eight more shots in the first quarter, but went 0-for-8 in being held scoreless in the second quarter.