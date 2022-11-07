Stanford picked up a commitment from Andrej Stojaković on Monday, holding off fellow finalists Texas, Oregon and UCLA to land the son of the former NBA star with the same last name. The Cardinal made a furious push late in Stojaković’s recruitment to overtake the Bruins, who seemed to have a commanding lead this summer.

Below, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy explores what the Cardinal is getting in the 6-foot-7 wing as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT STANFORD IS GETTING

Stojaković is a multi-dimensional threat on the offensive end, as he comes with a deep bag of ways to score from the outside, be it a pull-up jumper or taking a defender off the bounce with impressive ball-handling ability for his size. While he’s far from polished when it comes to the mid-range or finishing at the rack, being 6-foot-7 with a smooth jumper provides him a massive ceiling. Defensively, he has the length to be a useful and versatile tool but has not come into his own on that end of the floor just yet in part because he is yet to add the muscle some had hoped to see him add. While Stojaković still has plenty of work to do in order to reach his ceiling, he is skilled beyond his years and has the size and jumper from range to make an immediate impact in Pac 12 games even if he truly doesn’t come into his own until he has a year of college ball under his belt. If he is able to add significant muscle, he’ll become more of a complete player on both ends of the floor.



