Division I-AA

Folsom beat Central 84-46. The Bulldogs will play Cathedral Catholic for state title on





Division 2-AA

Del Oro beat St. Francis-Mountain View 14-13. The Eagles will play Grace Brethren on December 14.





Division 3-AA

Menlo-Atherton beat Eureka 27-20. The Bears will play Lincoln-San Diego on December 15.





Division 4-AA

Pleasant Valley received a NorCal bye. The Vikings will host Central Valley Christian on December 8.





Division 5-AA

Rio Linda beat West Valley 21-13. The Knights will play San Gorgonio on December 15.





Division 6-AA

Hilmar beat East Nicolaus 48-14. The Yellowjackets will Strathmore on December 15.