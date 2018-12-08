SJS sweeps Friday action
Division I-AA
Folsom beat Central 84-46. The Bulldogs will play Cathedral Catholic for state title on
Division 2-AA
Del Oro beat St. Francis-Mountain View 14-13. The Eagles will play Grace Brethren on December 14.
Division 3-AA
Menlo-Atherton beat Eureka 27-20. The Bears will play Lincoln-San Diego on December 15.
Division 4-AA
Pleasant Valley received a NorCal bye. The Vikings will host Central Valley Christian on December 8.
Division 5-AA
Rio Linda beat West Valley 21-13. The Knights will play San Gorgonio on December 15.
Division 6-AA
Hilmar beat East Nicolaus 48-14. The Yellowjackets will Strathmore on December 15.