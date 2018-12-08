Ticker
SJS sweeps Friday action

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps.rivals.com
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

Division I-AA

Folsom beat Central 84-46. The Bulldogs will play Cathedral Catholic for state title on


Division 2-AA

Del Oro beat St. Francis-Mountain View 14-13. The Eagles will play Grace Brethren on December 14.


Division 3-AA

Menlo-Atherton beat Eureka 27-20. The Bears will play Lincoln-San Diego on December 15.


Division 4-AA

Pleasant Valley received a NorCal bye. The Vikings will host Central Valley Christian on December 8.


Division 5-AA

Rio Linda beat West Valley 21-13. The Knights will play San Gorgonio on December 15.


Division 6-AA

Hilmar beat East Nicolaus 48-14. The Yellowjackets will Strathmore on December 15.

