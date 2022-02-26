SJS D4 Recaps: Liberty Ranch, Dixon win section titles

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





SJS Division IV: Liberty Ranch beat Venture Academy 68-57

The game got started with both teams playing good defense, but Venture Academy's Mario Williams (19 points) got going hitting three 3’s. However Liberty Ranch's Logan McCreery hit three 3’s of his own to keep the game close. Liberty Ranch's Drew Fischer (24 points, 21 rebounds) contributed seven points and nine rebounds giving Liberty Ranch a 26-22 halftime lead.





Williams came out in the second half and knocked down back to back 3’s to give Venture Academy much needed energy. Teammate Jacob Segura (21 points) hit a few big shots including a three at the buzzer of the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead.





Fischer came out in the fourth quarter and decided to slow the game down and get his big center Cody Smith involved in the game, which turned out to be the difference. Smith was unstoppable on the block scoring 11 points in the fourth. Fischer put the game out of reach by going to the line and knocking both free throws down and putting them up by 10.





SJS Division IV: Dixon beat Calaveras 48-42

Dixon jumped out to an early lead behind Brianna Humphrees, who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds, for a 29-18 halftime lead. Calaveras cut into the lead in the third quarter led by Bailie Clarke, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds. Dixon led 36-32 after three quarter and the game remained tight until the end.