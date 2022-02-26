SJS D2 Recaps: Laguna Creek, Grant win with senior guards

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





SJS Girls D2: Laguna Creek beat Antelope 60-49

Laguna Creek started the game blazing and took an early lead behind guard Zoe Tillery (14 points), who did a little bit of everything by hitting shots as well as getting her teammates involved for a 21-12 lead.





Antelope fought back cutting the lead down to three with some great shooting and rebounding from sophomore guard Samaya Dillard (nine points, 11 rebounds) as well as her teammate Mary Carter (20 points, 10 rebounds) to trail 31-28 at the half.





The game continued to go back and forth the second half with big shots being hit on both sides but the fourth quarter was where Laguna Creek's experience and toughness started to show. Laguna Creek's Ahhray Young took the game over making shots with the offense running through her to finish with 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Two big back to back 3’s from Alicia Enriquez off the bench put the game out of reach for Antelope.





This was a total team effort for Laguna Creek with many players contributing to get the win.





SJS Boys D2: Grant beat Granite Bay 65-58

Grant came out fast with smothering defense to start the game for a lead after the first quarter. Granite Bay calmed down and began to execute their offense beautifully behind Trevor Alfstad, who had 12 points and was a big part of their 17-3 run in the 2nd quarter and going into the half up 28-23.





Grant came out of halftime at a different speed. They seemed to get back to what worked for them and that’s playing fast and bringing more pressure and it worked. Grant made it tough for Granite Bay to run any offense and was able to cause turnovers for fast break points from Rishod Brown, who scored 15 points in the second half and ended up with 19 points. Grant's Luca Davis also chipped in 16 points and hit four 3’s which helped Grant pull away for its second straight section title (2020, 2022).