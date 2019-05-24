Central Coast Section

After beating Bellarmine 3-1 in the regular season, Mountain View added a second win over the Bells with a 2-0 victory on Thursday to advance to the Division I finals. Junior James Hoyt threw a complete game, two-hitter for Mountain View, according to the Bay Area News Group. Leland beat Leigh 4-1 in the other semi-final. The Chargers outhit the Longhorns 10-3. Matt Ames had a double and two RBI. Leigh won both regular season meetings. Leland and Mountain View tied 6-6 on February 20.

In Division III, Monte Vista Christian beat Menlo 7-5 in 11 innings. Tyler Keenan was one of five hitters for the Mustangs with two hits and he scored three runs. Ian Collins went 3-for-4 with a home run for Menlo. King's Academy shutout top seed Pacific Grove 2-0 for its 11th win in the last 13 games. They are averaging seven runs during that stretch.

Sac-Joaquin Section

Jesuit has reached the Division I finals after blanking Folsom 5-0 on Thursday. Junior Andy Owen gave up one hit over five innings with 10 strikeouts according to Cameron Salerno . They will face Vacaville on Monday.

Oakmont clinched its spot in the Division II finals with a 2-0 win over Del Campo to improve to 29-3. Del Campo goes down in the bracket to play Woodcreek tonight after the Timberwolves beat Bella Vista 3-1. Woodcreek beat Bella Vista three out of four times this season.

Trailing 4-1 entering the fifth inning, Buhach Colony scored four runs in the fifth to beat Oakdale 6-4. Dhelahn Tilgman had a double and two RBI for the Thunder, which get a rematch with Ponderosa in the section finals needing two wins on Monday.

After falling to top seed Los Banos, Central Catholic is back into the Division IV finals with a 12-1 win over Casa Roble. It is the fifth time this year the Raiders have scored double digit runs.

Long time Pioneer Valley League rivals Colfax and Bear River will meet in the Division V finals after Bear River beat Argonaut 5-3 in Thursday's elimination game. Earlier in the playoffs, Argonaut beat Bear River 12-2. Colfax won all three regular season games against Bear River.

Alpha Charter beat Woodland Christian 8-7 in nine innings to reach the Division VII finals. Alpha Charter will need two wins over Valley Christian, which beat Alpha Charter 7-3 on May 21.