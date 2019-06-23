@norcalpreps

Bellarmine will be in the mix in the West Catholic Athletic League through physical play, passing ability and strong defensive strategy. Some players to note are 2020 Josiah Ajiake (6-foot-5), 2020 Constantijn Cole (6-foot-5) and 2020 Quinn Decker (6-foot-1).

Franklin looked sharp in going 4-0 in pool play. The Wildcats had just two seniors on the roster last year and return five of their top six scorers, including talented 2022 guard Davion Wright (6-foot-1). They also have incoming transfer Marquis Hargrove (6-foot-3) from Sheldon. Hargrove is a Top 40 prospect in the 2020 class.

Capital Christian is young, but has the talent to be one of the top teams in the Sacramento area. On Saturday, the Cougars were paced by 2021 Caden Flowers (5-foot-11) and 2022 Darrion Williams (6-foot-5). Another intriguing prospect is 2021 Frederick "Chico" Lewis (6-foot-7).

Monte Vista won four games on Saturday and were led by the hot shooting of 2020 Anthony Santa Maria (5-foot-11) against Freedom. It also beat Venture Academy, Christian Brothers and Beyer.

Sheldon is fielding two teams for the event with its second team having two standouts in 2022s Obina Ibewiro (6-foot-4) and Rashad Bradley. The top Sheldon team went 4-0 to reach the Platinum Bracket.

After winning its first two games on Saturday over East Union and Stevenson, Liberty lost to River Valley and Davis to finish pool play at 2-2. The Lions were paced by 2020 Kahil Custard (6-foot-0), 2020 Micah Boone (6-foot-5) and 2021 Devean Hilton (6-foot-3).

Vacaville 2021 guard Evan Adams (6-foot-0) is a good shooter and can put the ball on the floor when he is crowded.

2020 Stevenson wing Connor Olin (6-foot-4) is a versatile scorer who can cause mismatches. He utilizes his dribble well to create good angles to the rim.