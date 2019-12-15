@norcalpreps

Football

Open: St. John Bosco beat De La Salle 49-28







1-A: Corona del Mar beats Serra 35-27





2-A: Pacificia beat McClymonds 34-6





3-AA: Cardinal Newman beat El Camino 31-14





3-A: Bakersfield Christian beat Rancho Cotate 42-21





4-AA: Ripon beat Highland 31-28





4-A: Escalon beat La Jolla 52-21





5-AA: El Monte beat Del Norte 32-7





5-A: Milpitas beat Reseda 34-0





6-AA: St. Bernard’s beat South 34-20





6-A: Salesian beat Bishop Union 37-18





7-AA: Lincoln, San Francisco beat Gardena 35-26





Boys Basketball

Dublin won its first Gridley Invitational Basketball tournament title with a 66-61 win over Salesian in the finals. Senior Anthony Roy was the tournament MVP. The unsigned senior averaged 20 points per game. Riordan beat Campolindo 76-62 in the third place game behind 44 points from senior Bryce Monroe, who averaged 25 points per game during the tournament.





Mitty finished off its Father Barry tournament run with a 64-52 win over Brophy Prep-Arizona, which beat Jesuit in the semi-finals on Friday. The Monarchs beat Cathedral Catholic 57-56 in the semi-finals with a game winning three pointer from junior Michael Mitchell.





De La Salle moved to 5-0 after beating Bishop Walsh-Maryland 65-58 in the finals of its Chris Vontoure Spartan Classic. The Spartans have scored at least 60 points in each game and have gotten strong play from sophomore Chris Bunch.





In a surprise, Gregori stayed undefeated with four wins in the Mark Gallo Invitational at Central Catholic. In the finals, the Jaguars beat Vanden 68-62. Gregori has four players averaging double figures with senior Julian Brown being named MVP.





Dougherty Valley was victorious at the Palma tournament with wins over Soquel (64-34), St. Francis-Mountain View (71-47) and Palma (57-47). Senior Robby Beasley was tournament MVP.





Rocklin won the Mel Good at Yuba City High School with senior Handre Reinecke being named MVP. The Thunder beat Kennedy (Sacramento) in the finals.





Girls Basketball

St. Mary’s, Stockton reached the finals of the Iolani Classic before losing to Mater Dei 74-69. The Rams beat Konawaena-Hawaii and South Medford-Oregon in the first two days of action.





With a 43-21 win over Lincoln-Stockton, Oak Ridge won the Trojan Clash Classic. Earlier in the tournament, it beat Tracy and Manteca. They turn their attention to their own Trojan Toss Up from December 20-23.





Franklin-Elk Grove improved to 8-2 (losses to McClatchy and Antelope) in winning the Oakmont Rotary Tournament. The Wildcats beat Whitney 50-32 in the finals and are giving up 40 points per game.





It was a milestone weekend for Valley Christian-San Jose as it won the King’s Academy tournament. The Warriors beat Aragon 47-39 in the finals. Head coach Chris McSwain notched his 100th career win at Valley Christian in the semi-finals. Senior Fallon Dexheimer also reached 1,000 career points.



