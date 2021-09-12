Saturday Football Recap: St. Mary's gets first win

Marshall, defense lead St. Mary’s to its first win

No. 19 St. Mary’s-Stockton (1-2) got two rushing touchdowns apiece from senior Jadyn Marshall (UCLA) and sophomore Asante Carter in a 38-10 win over St. Ignatius (2-1).





The Rams used a variety of running plays to take advantage of Marshall’s talents. He lined up in the backfield and came around on fly sweeps. The top senior prospect in the region, Marshall has elite speed in addition to change of direction ability. He worked well in traffic and picked up tough extra yards after contact. He had scoring runs of 52 and 45 yards. Carter helped put the game away with two, second half touchdowns behind a good performance from the offensive line.





On defense, the Rams used a speed advantage to limit the Wildcats’ offense all afternoon, despite the fact St. Ignatius started in the red zone on two of the first four drives. Senior Jahzon Jacks (Fresno State) and sophomore Jordan Watkins were two of the key players.





Coming into the game, St. Ignatius had given up 14 total points in wins over Palo Alto and Sacred Heart Prep.





Scoreboard

#3 Serra beat Half Moon Bay 47-7

#9 Jesuit beat Christian Brothers 44-0

#29 Clayton Valley Charter beat Liberty-Bakersfield 14-13

Menlo-Atherton beat Pleasant Valley 34-0

Clovis East beat Heritage 35-14



