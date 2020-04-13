News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-13 12:41:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

San Francisco State lands two Top 40 recruits

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

Northern California has a rich history of producing girls basketball talent and San Francisco State has made it a priority to add regional players under head coach Natasha Smith, who just finished ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}