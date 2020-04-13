@norcalpreps

San Francisco State lands two Top 40 recruits
Northern California has a rich history of producing girls basketball talent and San Francisco State has made it a priority to add regional players under head coach Natasha Smith, who just finished ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news