NorCalPreps - San Francisco State lands Alvarado

Salesian/Golden City 2021 point guard Alexsandra Alvarado has shown steady improvement during this past high school season and club ball. She came off the board this week to San Francisco State.







The 5-foot-5 Alvarado is a good on-ball defender who can pressure the ball and remains active away from the action. In running a team, she plays with good pace, displays a good burst when she attacks and finishes well with a right-handed scoop shot.





San Francisco State did major work in the region in the 2020 class and now adds one of the better point guards in the Bay Area.





In the post-high school rankings, she was ranked No. 27 overall.



