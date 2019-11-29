@norcalpreps

HOLIDAY SALE! Save on your subscription and get free college gear!





Sacred Heart Prep has improved its win total each of the past two seasons with the potential to build on its 15-12 mark in 2018-2019.





“We are definitely just starting to round out the rest of our rotation with the football players coming in,” head coach Tony Martinelli said. “We have a little bit more size than we have typically had in the past.”





The Gators return a versatile senior Jai Deshpande, 6-foot-7 senior Charlie Selna, senior James Pleasants and senior Aidan Burke.





They also have sophomore point guard Aidan Braccia, who is emerging in the 2022 class as a crafty lead guard who scores it well.





Sacred Heart Prep will start the season at the Crusader Classic (Riordan HS) next week and has other December games against St. Ignatius and Menlo-Atherton.



