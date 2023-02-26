Vanden came into Saturday's matchup looking to 3peat as SJS Division III champions despite being down a few key starters First year Sacramento head coach Matt Johnson of definitely has the attention of his team and is ready for the challenge as the Dragons earned a 66-61 win.





It didn’t take long for this game to get going. Sac High came out on fire with Landon Minniefield, a 6’3” senior guard, hitting three 3’s for a 9-2 lead. Sir Marius Jones also chipped in a three and it looked like it was going to be a long night for Vanden.





Vanden weathered the storm and gained their composure after going down 11points. Baskets by senior E’Jay Rogers and Jayden Robinson, who came off the bench, helped the Vikings climb back into the game to trail 32-30 at the half.





Vanden head coach Michael Holloway had his guys prepared and focused coming out of the half and went on a great run. Rogers caught fire again knocking down three 3’s of his own and the continued great play from Robinson as well as senior guard Sterling McClanahan gave Vanden a 47-44 lead.





Sacramento's Kendahl Hearne, a 6’3” guard, opened the 4th quarter focused. He hit five straight points and had a thunderous dunk which helped Sacramento retake the lead. The game went back and forth with the lead exchanging hands multiple times but two big threes by Jones and Minnifield put the game out of reach for Vanden giving Johnson and the Sacramento Dragons the title in his first year running his alma mater.





Player of the Game: Landon Minniefield





Vanden: McClanahan 14 points 4 rebounds, Rogers 21 points 4 rebounds, Robinson 12 points 11 rebounds





Sacramento: Hearne 12 points, Jones 17 points, Wilson 10 points 7 rebounds