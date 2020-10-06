Rankings Rewind: NCS/SJS control the top spots
In continuing our series of looking back at recruiting rankings, we turn our attention to football. Looking at completed classes from 2004-2020, we took the Top 40 players from each year (some year...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news