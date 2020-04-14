An excellent student (4.2 GPA), Patu has visited Stanford multiple times and camped in July to work in person with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard. Patu was the backup quarterback at Folsom last season after he transferred into the program.

Ari Patu is Stanford's first 2021 commitment. The Folsom High quarterback was offered March 25 and didn't need too long to decide that The Farm was his future home.

The word to describe Patu as a quarterback prospect is potential. He played in eight games last season, completing 57 of 102 attempts (55.9%) for 853 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions.

Patu has not played a full season since his freshman year -- he suffered an injury early in his sophomore season -- but when he has competed in camps and games he shows he has the physical tools to develop into a quality quarterback.

Patu's commitment marks the first pledge from a quarterback to Stanford since Tanner McKee Feb. 7, 2018.

Stanford's last two offers to quarterbacks did not bear fruit. JT Daniels was offered as a member of the 2019 class before committing to USC and enrolling a year early, an impossibility at Stanford. Ryan Hilinski was offered in October of that year in an 11th hour attempt to get a quarterback in that class. He signed with South Carolina.

Patu ends the drought and his arrival next June will add to a competition that will likely focus on McKee -- recently returned from an LDS mission -- and Jack West.