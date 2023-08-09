@norcalpreps

This week, we are starting our countdown of the preseason football teams rankings with five teams apiece Monday-Thurdsay. On Friday-Sunday, we will have a Player of the Year Watchlist, Top Leagues and Best Non-League Games.





10. Grant

2022 Season: 12-2, SJS Division III Champions, 3-AA State Champions





2023 Schedule: August 18 at McQueen, August 25 at Oak Ridge, September 1 vs. Reno, September 8 vs. El Cerrito, September 15 vs. Burbank, September 22 vs. McClatchy, October 6 at River City, October 13 at Kennedy-Sacramento, October 20 at Monterey Trail, October 27 vs. Laguna Creek





Season Outlook: The Pacers took a major step back to its perch among the top teams in Northern California last season and are primed for another step in 2023. While they will need to replace key spots at quarterback and the offensive line, Grant does return 2024 WR/DB Kingston Lopa (Oregon) as well as UNLV bound RB/WR/DB Devin Green (transfer from Sheldon) and 2024 RB/DB Wayshawn Parker (transfer from Elk Grove) in a big incoming transfer group. More returners to note include 2024 linebacker Hakim Reynolds, 2024 defensive back Solomona Malae, 2024 wide receiver Kyle Jones and 2024 running back Semaj Mafu-Hart.





