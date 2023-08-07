@norcalpreps

This week, we are starting our countdown of the preseason football teams rankings with five teams apiece Monday-Thurdsay. On Friday-Sunday, we will have a Player of the Year Watchlist, Top Leagues and Best Non-League Games.





20. McClymonds

2022 Season: 12-2, 2-AA NorCal Champions





2023 Schedule: September 1 at Bellarmine, September 8 vs. Bishop O’Dowd, September 15 at San Ramon Valley, September 29 at De La Salle, October 13 vs. Castlemont, October 20 vs. Skyline, October 27 vs. Oakland, November 3 at Fremont-Oakland, November 9 vs. Oakland Tech





Season Outlook: 2023 will start with more questions at the skill positions than usual for McClymonds, but they start the season at No. 20 as one of the most consistent winners of the past decade. The Warriors return quarterback Deontae Faison and have some linemen to watch with Sione Vailea and Charles Adams. They will also have Tajir Golden as their top skill player. McClymonds will hit the road with three of their first four games including at De La Salle to end September.





Click here for Teams 16-19





Join the Conversation: NCP INSIDER I FOOTBALL