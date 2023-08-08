@norcalpreps

This week, we are starting our countdown of the preseason football teams rankings with five teams apiece Monday-Thurdsay. On Friday-Sunday, we will have a Player of the Year Watchlist, Top Leagues and Best Non-League Games.





Teams 16-20





15. Del Oro

2022 Season: 9-3, Lost in the SJS Division II semifinals





2023 Schedule: August 18 at Inderkum, August 25 vs. Reed-Nevada, September 1 at Placer, September 8 vs. Lincoln-Stockton, September 15 at Casa Roble, September 29 at Granite Bay, October 6 vs. Oak Ridge, October 13 at Rocklin, October 20 vs. Folsom, October 27 vs. Whitney





Season Outlook: It was a bounce back year for the Golden Eagles’ program, who won more than seven games for the first time since 2018. It was led by dual threat quarterback Caden Pinnick, who threw for 1,679 yards and 22 touchdowns. He will have his top target back in Sacramento State bound receiver Tommy Poe. Defensively, Robert Garcia is back after logging 69 tackles and two interceptions.





