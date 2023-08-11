We hope you enjoy this free preview from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like team rankings, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





NCP Football Top 20





Luke Baker 5-foot-11, 180 pounds QB San Ramon Valley

Baker was a top quarterback in NorCal as a junior with 3,733 yards and 46 touchdown passes in leading the Wolves to a 2-A NorCal title. He is committed to Santa Clara for baseball.





Brooklyn Cheek 6-foot-2, 180 pounds WR/DB Central Catholic

Cheek figures to be a two-way standout for the Raiders. Last year, he had 37 tackles and three interceptions (eight for his varsity career) with 25 catches for 463 yards and three touchdown catches.





