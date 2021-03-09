NorCalPreps - Preseason Football Top 20 Rankings

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





The presesaon rankings are even tougher to cobble together for the spring season as teams try to ramp up quickly and a handful of players opting to enroll early in college.





1. De La Salle (12-2): Even in a shortened spring season, the Spartans remain the class of NorCal. Seniors Dorian Hale (Sacramento State) and Lu-Magia Hearns (Cal) are two of the key returners.





2. Serra (13-2): There is returning talent all over the field for the Padres with quarterback Dominique Lampkin, running back Hassan Mahasin, tight end Christian Pedersen (Louisville) and lineman Sioeli Helu (New Mexico State).





3. Pittsburg (11-2): The Pirates have options at quarterback and one of the best groups of skill players in NorCal, including wide receiver Rashid Williams.





4. Oak Ridge (11-3): Despite having standout quarterback Justin Lamson enroll early at Syracuse, the Trojans enter the spring season as the top team in the section. Oak Ridge has been one of the most consistent teams in NorCal in the past few seasons.





5. Monterey Trail (12-2): The returning squad is led by RB/CB Prophet Brown (USC), but there is plenty of depth back on both sides of the ball.





6. Valley Christian-San Jose (11-2): Leading the returners for the Warriors are wide receiver Jurrion Dickey and defensive end Dominic Oliver (San Diego State). Chase Laubach also returns in the backfield.





7. Folsom (10-2): The Bulldogs were hit hard by early enrollees for college, but they have young talent that could use this season to emerge.





8. Clayton Valley (10-5): Coming off a 2-AA state title, the Ugly Eagles return key players on both sides of the ball like running back Omari Taylor and lineman Tyler Charbonneau (Cal Poly).





9. Rocklin (7-4): Don’t be surprised if Rocklin ends up winning the SFL as it returns its quarterback (Richie Watts) and has talent and size on the lines.





10. Marin Catholic (11-2): The Wildcats have plenty of college bound players on the roster led by running back Matteo Perez (UC Davis) and lineman Kai Peterson-Davison (San Jose State).





11. St. Mary’s-Stockton (6-5): St. Mary’s returns a good core of players led by 2022 wide receiver Jadyn Marshall. A young team in 2019 should pay dividends in 2021.





12. Palma (7-3): The Chieftains boast strong line talent with Noah Pulealii (UCLA) and Oki Hautau (Columbia). They also have quarterback Luke Rossi, linebacker Guy Bessey and more at their disposal.





13. San Ramon Valley (7-4): Returning a quarterback is always a good start and the Wolves are solid there with Jack Quigley. Also watch for JP Murphy (San Ramon Valley) and Kyle Ecker (San Diego).





14. Lincoln-Stockton (9-2): The Trojans took a big step in 2019 with many of those players back. Some of the players to watch are running back Jonah Coleman (Arizona) and Jomarion Briggs (Fresno State).





15. Elk Grove (10-5): With the SJS Division II title from 2019, the Thundering Herd are poised to become a premier program in the section again. They have Zeke Burentt at running back and plenty of size on the lines.





16. Cardinal Newman (14-1): Cardinal Newman is coming off winning the state title and brings back one of the region’s top receivers in Tsion Nunnally (Washington State).





17. St. Francis-Mountain View (4-7): The Lancers might be a year away from being fully back, but they are primed for a bounce back this spring. Returning players are Camilo Arquette, Clayton Lynam and Uluakinofo Taliauli.





18. Cosumnes Oaks (8-4): Quarterback Anthony Grigsby and DE/LB Moses Oladejo (Cal) are good starting points for Cosumnes Oaks, which returns what could be their best team in recent years.





19. Campolindo (10-3): It is fairly safe to pencil the Cougars in for double digit wins and they are poised to be one of the top teams in the East Bay. Maxwell Weaver (Davidson) and Matai Bell (Army) are college bound players.





20. Placer (10-3): The Hillmen have become a consistent force under head coach Joey Montoya and will look to retool its potent running attack this spring.



