NorCalPreps - Preseason Baseball Top 20 Rankings

1. De La Salle: The Spartans are the class of the North Coast Section and one of the most consistent programs in the state. Seniors Blake Burke (Tennessee), Joey Donnelly (Cal), Caleb Chance (San Francisco State), junior Anthony Martinez (UC Irvine) and freshman Joe McGee (Arizona) are hitters to watch. On the mound, Eli Gennis (USC), Cal Randall (UCLA) and Kason Pelz (Chicago) should lead the way.





2. Valley Christian-San Jose: Much like the Spartans, Valley Christian is the class of their section and is flush with talent again. The Warriors have five seniors headed to Division I programs led by Trevor Haskins (Stanford) and Jonathan Cymrot (Kansas). Underclassmen to watch are Alec Belardes (Cal State Fullerton), Jacob Hudson (TCU) and Tatum Marsh (Stanford).





3. Jesuit: Usually one of the most talented teams in Northern California, the Marauders return top pitcher Anthony Susac (Arizona), infielder Devon Walczykowski (Pepperdine) and junior infielder Brandon Forrester (Oregon State). They open the season on March 24 against Granite Bay.





4. Foothill-Pleasanton: The Falcons figure to be the top challenger to De La Salle in the NCS. Right-handed pitcher Matt Ager (UC Santa Barbara) is a rising prospect and will be joined in the rotation by Nathan Shinn (San Francisco State). Other players to watch are senior Caleb Lammie (UC Santa Barbara), junior Jack Basseer (USC) and junior Evan Bilter.





5. Oak Ridge: On the mound, the Trojans bring back senior Carter Heninger (San Jose State), junior Brent Jones (Washington State) and junior Dylan Warren (Sacramento State) to compliment a strong batting order. They start the season on Saturday against Woodcreek.





6. Vacaville: Kyle Bender (Washington), Griffin Harrison (Sacramento State) and Brewster Mott (Air Force) lead the returners for the Bulldogs, which won the SJS Division I titles in 2018 and 2019. Vacaville starts its season on March 22 against Davis.





7. Serra: The Padres started slow last season with a 1-3 mark, but will be a team to watch in 2021 with hitters like Thomas Gould (Santa Clara), Patrick Keighran (San Francisco) and Ben Cleary (Santa Clara). WCAL play will start on April 20 with a three game slate against St. Ignatius.





8. Rocklin: The Thunder have a trio of Pac-12 bound juniors in Payton Brennan (UCLA), Brandon Larson (Washington) and Toran O’Harran (Stanford). Rocklin is scheduled to play three games next week against Woodcreek, Oakmont and Del Oro.





9. California: Looking to make a move up into the top programs in the region, California has a pair of talented juniors to know in Nick Bronzini (Arizona) and Raoul Fabian (Long Beach State). The Grizzlies were 5-1-1 last season before things shut down and are expected to return their top seven players in hits from the shortened season.





10. Mitty: The Monarchs are the third team from the West Catholic Athletic League in the preseason Top 20. They reached the CCS finals in 2019 and went 5-0 in the abbreviated 2020 season. Matt Halbach (UC San Diego), Tristan Fox and Anthony Sanguinetti are some of the players to watch.





11. Clayton Valley Charter: Despite losing a good senior class from 2020, the Ugly Eagles’ players to watch are senior pitcher Mason Oakley (St. Mary’s), junior first baseman Jacob Krieg (Sacramento State) and sophomores Kyle Connelly and Ryder Helfrick, who are both committed to California. Clayton Valley Charter went 6-1-1 in 2020.





12. Palo Alto: The Vikings boast one of the top prospects in the region with senior Aidan Berger (UCLA). He is joined by senior Zander Darby (UC Santa Barbara) and junior outfielder Henry Bolte (Texas). Last season, they were 5-1 with a one run loss to Valley Christian.





13. Franklin-Elk Grove: Right-handed pitcher Andres Galan (California) will lead the Wildcats that has 12 seniors listed on its roster. Also, keep an eye on sophomore 1B/LHP Nolan Stevens. The Wildcats scrimmaged St. Mary’s-Stockton over the weekend and lost to De La Salle (8-1) in the opener.





14. Cardinal Newman: The Cardinals bring back two of the best hitters in the region in Carson Crawford (California) and Shane Moran (Long Beach State). On the mound, they return Daniel Morehead (Youngstown State). This will be the fourth year under head coach Derek DeBenedetti.





15. Acalanes: The Dons have a pair of seniors to watch in infielder Davis Diaz (Vanderbilt) and pitcher Michael Castelli (St. Mary’s). They don’t return as much depth as previous seasons, but don’t expect a big drop off for a program that went 23-3 in 2019.





16. San Ramon Valley: The Wolves will have a pair of college bound senior hitters in Casey Cummings (San Diego) and Noah Garcia (Willamette) to go with two-way junior standout Jaron Nevarez (San Diego State). They open the season this week with a two game set against Granada.





17. Tamalpais: The Red Tailed Hawks boast a tremendous trio of arms with seniors Tucker Bougie (California), Alex Dargan (USC) and junior Grant Selig (Arizona). Tamalpais starts the year as the Marin County Athletic League favorite in what is usually one of the region’s most competitive leagues.





18. Elk Grove: The Thundering Herd played plenty of youth in its lineup to start 2020 and it should pay off this spring led by St. Mary’s bound Eddie Madrigal. Also, junior Aidan Jimenez (Oregon State) will be a player to watch on the mound.





19. Placer: This could be a special team for the Hillmen, which boast a pair of talented pitchers in Martin Haswell (Cal Poly) and Myles Meyer (Sacramento State). They also return catcher Anson Aroz (Oregon) and infielder Carson Seeman (Cal Poly).





20. Los Gatos: Coming out of the competitive Santa Clara Valley Athletic League - De Anza Division, the Wildcats have a trio of hitters to lean on with Logan Johnstone (Gonzaga), Tommy Splaine (Arizona) and Antonio Nunez (San Francisco State).



