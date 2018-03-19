Damiri Lindo, St. Mary’s, 6-foot 3 shooting guard, 2019: Crafty wing player. Has a very solid frame and he knows how to use it to create shots. Was very solid off the dribble and showed the ability to knock down the three point shot. He finished with 23 points. If he makes his 6 foot contested lay up at the end of regulation, St. Mary’s would have won the game.





Jason Roche, St. Mary's, 6-foot-5 wing, 2020: One of the best long ball shooters in his class in Northern California. A mid major division 1 prospect, Roche was knocking down three pointers from 25 feet out. He got them back in the game with a four point play, but he had problems getting open after he started getting double teamed in the fourth quarter.





Dylan Wyatt, St. Mary's, 6-foot-2 guard, 2018: This was Wyatt's last high school basketball game and probably his last competitive basketball game. Wyatt is a football signee to Lovie Smith and Illinois in the Big Ten. As a basketball player, he is a defensive stopper and Wyatt was able to contain Miles Amos,using his long arms and good positioning to disrupt him. When he got into foul trouble and had to sit on the bench, that's when Amos went off for Stuart Hall.





Miles Amos, 6 foot-2 point guard, Stuart Hall 2019.One of the fastest rising prospects in the class of 2019. Amos is an ultra athletic point guard who knows how to take over games. Amos is strong to the basket and his play is relentless on both ends of the court. He finished with 25 points in the game and made key play after key play when the Knights needed it. He is a mid major plus player, who can jump to high major status with improvement on his jump shot.

Nigel Burris, 6-foot-5 forward,Stuart Hall 2021-There is a reason Burris wears 35. Baby KD, should be the Northern California freshman of the year and an easy all state selection. Burris has averaged 15 points and five rebounds per game as a freshmen. The fifteen-year old has been a consistent second option for the Hall.He has shown his effectiveness knocking down the three-point shot consistently or beating his man off the dribble. Against St. Mary’s he finished with 20 points after getting off to a slow start,with three points in the first half. Burris points were timely, as Amos was consistently double teamed or harassed in the lane. Burris has a chance to be an elite high major prospect when its all said and done.