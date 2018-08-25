Fumble. Touchdown. Interception. Touchdown.

That was the first six minutes in Pittsburg’s 48-7 win over St. Mary’s-Stockton. A week after losing in double overtime to Clayton Valley Charter, the Pirates rolled past the Rams in another good out of section win for the North Coast Section.





Pittsburg defense causes plenty of issues

In the first half, Pittsburg didn’t allow a play of more than nine yards, had four tackles for loss and forced four first half turnovers. Up front it starts with a disruptive interior tandem of Jacob Bandes (Washington) and De’jon Benton. The duo gets good upfield penetration and can break down blocking schemes to free up the rest of the defense.

On the backend, the Pirates have multiple defensive backs with length and athleticism. Facing a good passing group from St. Mary’s, they challenged receivers and were able to carry them down the field with limited separation. Senior Willie Harts III and junior Avant Muldrow had first half interceptions.





Passing game has bounce back effort

Senior quarterback Trey Turner and company showed some of the potential this area has in the coming months. He threw a 15 yard yard touchdown to senior Justin Boyd on its first drive and picked up a fourth and nine and a fourth and five to extend the next two drives (both scoring drives). The Pirates stayed mostly in the screen game or attacking deep down the sidelines.

Turner had a couple of run attempts on quarterback keep reads and something that could become a bigger part of the Pirates’ offense later in the year.





Rams need to regroup fast

The Rams will follow up this loss with the Holy Bowl against Central Catholic, which lost to De La Salle 35-7 on Friday. It is followed up with games against Mater Dei, Damonte Ranch and Bishop O’Dowd.

They have won double digit games each of the last four years and came in ranked No. 13 in Northern California.