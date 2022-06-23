Oregon State Lands 2023 Pittsburg (CA) WR Zachary Card
Oregon State’s successful month on the recruiting trail continued on Thursday afternoon when 2023 wide receiver Zachary Card out of Pittsburg (CA announced his commitment to the Beavers.
Card committed to the Beavers over Utah State and Washington State after announcing his top three earlier this week, overall he held eight scholarship offers in his recruitment.
His recruitment with the Beavers has moved quite fast, only being offered by Jonathan Smith’s program last month on May 17. Since then, the two sides established a strong relationship leading up to Wednesday’s commitment.
Card becomes the sixth commitment in the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class and their second wide receiver commitment joining Lakewood (WA) standout David Wells. He’s also the program’s fourth commitment this month joining DE Zakaih Saez, QB Aiden Chiles, and the aforementioned Wells.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver is coming off a strong junior season for Pittsburg where he recorded 40 receptions for 820-yards, and nine touchdowns. Notably, Card will bring legitimate “track speed” to the Beavers offense as he his one of California’s top performers in the 100m with a personal record of 10.47.
