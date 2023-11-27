Torrey Pines beat Inderkum 64-53

Torrey Pines started the game off knocking down multiple 3 point shots by many different players to take the early lead and ending the 1st quarter up 21-10. Inderkum head coach Fred Wilson refocused his group and the defense stepped up with freshman guard Siincere Hudson (15 points) making some great plays on both ends of the floor. However the shooting accuracy of Torrey Pines continued to send them into the half up 28-16.

Inderkum was able to cut the lead to four behind some great play from Taylen Goodman scoring 23 for the game, but it just wasn't Inderkum's night as Torrey Pines pulled away ending the game 64-53. Torrey Pines was paced by 24 points from Matin Madadkar.





Moreau Catholic beat Oakland Tech 75-54

Moreau Catholic looked like a mid season team on Saturday. Scoring in multiple ways by multiple players. They jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. Moreau just seemed too fast and too strong for Oakland Tech today. The Mariners got 13 points apiece from Kevin Chapman and Spencer Shonnard. Oakland Tech was led by Ardarius Gates at 24 points.





Bishop O'Dowd beat Benicia 89-58

This game seemed evenly matched with both teams making great plays. The game went back and forth the entire first half and ending at 40-40 at halftime. Bishop O'Dowd head coach Lou Richie got the attention of his team at halftime and Bishop O'Dowd came out with a different mindset and the defense seemed to turn it up a few notches. They went on a defensive run holding Benicia to only nine points in the 3rd quarter and scoring 16 themselves. The majority of the scoring came from seior guard Leo Chapman (25 points), Samuel Chavarin and some sharp shooting from Josh Green (20 points) who knocked down four 3's in the game finishing with 20 points. The 4th quarter was much of the same as O'Dowd defense seemed to become even more smothering which ignited their offense.





Benciai got a team high 13 points from Kenneth Brown.





Salesian beat Campbell Hall 84-59

This high anticipated game in front of a packed crowd did not disappoint. With Campbell Hall coming out the gate looking faster and stronger than Salesian behind Sr guard Aaron Powell it looked to be a tough night for Salesian ending the first quarter down 22-21. Salesian came out in the second quarter and put on a defensive clinic. Aaron Hunkin- Claytor started the charge getting three steals in a row that led to baskets by Alvin Loving (15 points), De'Undrae Perteete and Elias Obenyah (13 points). Claytor showed his true point guard skills dishing and getting everyone involved which helped Salesian have a 28 point second quarter and holding Campbell Hall to only 10 points to give them the lead 49-32 at the half.

Salesian did not let their foot off the gas and continued to play lock down defense the remainder of the game which ultimately gave them easy transitional buckets with Zion Yeargin putting the game game away with a monstrous dunk to end the game. Salesian looks focused and should be playing late in March.