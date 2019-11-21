@norcalpreps

10 NCP ranked teams will be at the Classic

The final game of the night will be No. 5 Weston Ranch and No. 11 Dublin.





No. 3 Mitty will take on No. 9 Campolindo in a CCS-NCS matchups





No. 6 Modesto Christian and No. 8 Bishop O’Dowd play in the second game of the day. These two programs have met up numerous times in recent years.





No. 18 St. Patrick-St. Vincent and No. 19 Moreau Catholic play the opening game of the event.





No. 13 Grant takes on host Newark Memorial.





No. 7 Riordan will play JSerra of San Juan Capistrano.





Out of area teams are state ranked

Ranked No. 7 (CalHiSports) Windward has two potential high major sophomores in Dylan Andrews and Kijani Wright.





No. 17 JSerra (CalHiSports) comes out of the powerful Trinity League





No. 25 Clovis West (CalHiSports) is led by junior guard Cole Anderson and could be the best team in the Central Section this season.





Unsigned seniors to watch

St. Patrick-St. Vincent post Dishon Jackson is ranked No. 2 in the NCP rankings and teams with guard Jalen Scott to give the Bruins and inside-outside combo.





A versatile threat for Weston Ranch, Gavin Wilburn is No. 6 overall as a physical wing/forward who makes plays around the basket.





Mitty guard Marcus Greene is a quick ball handler who can cause problems with his length. He enters the season at No. 15 in the class.





After a big summer, Dublin’s Anthony Roy is No. 20 overall. He is one of the top scoring threats in the region.





Riiny Riiny of Riordan is ranked No. 23 and gives the Crusaders another presence at the rim with an emerging floor game.





Modesto Christian point guard Michael Pearson is one of the top point guards in the region and is ranked No. 26 overall.





Ranked No. 32 overall, Grant’s AJ McGee will team with junior Corey Yerger to form a strong backcourt.





College signees highlight Riordan-JSerra

There will be four Division I signees on display in this North-South matchup. Riordan is led by its guard duo of Bryce Monroe (Sam Houston State) and Je’Lani Clark (Nevada). JSerra has Utah bound guard Ian Martinez and seven foot center Hugo Clarkin (San Jose State).





More College Signees

Other players who signed earlier this month are Bishop O’Dowd’s Monty Bowser (Cal), Modesto Christian’s Alex Merkviladze (Cal State Northridge) and Baljot Sahi (Cal State Stanislaus) and Campolindo’s Carter Mahaney (Northern Arizona). Mitty junior guard Mike Mitchell has committed to Pepperdine.



