@norcalpreps

9:30 AM #4 Granada (Livermore) vs #12 Vanden (Fairfield)

11:00 AM #9 Dougherty Valley (San Ramon) vs #11 Oakland Tech

12:30 PM #14 Campolindo (Moraga) vs #17 Grant (Sacramento)

2:00 PM #20 Oakland vs #13 Monterey Trail (Elk Grove)

3:30 PM #2 Riordan (San Francisco) vs Weston Ranch (Stockton)

5:15 PM #6 Dublin vs #7 Inderkum (Sacramento)

7:00 PM #3 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) vs Clovis North (Fresno)

8:30 PM #1 Modesto Christian vs Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks)





Seniors lead Showcase: Many of the top seniors in Northern California will be at the NorCal Tip-Off Classic including St. Mary’s bound Andrew McKeever (Granada), San Francisco bound Ryan Beasley (Dougherty Valley), Long Beach State bound Varick Lewis (Monterey Trail), Montana bound Money Williams (Oakland), Colorado bound Courtney Anderson Jr. (Dublin), Princeton bound Derek Sangster (Mitty), San Diego State bound BJ Davis (Modesto Christian) and Vanden’s Edric Dennis (Cal Poly Pomona). Other seniors to watch include Granada’s Tyler Harris, Grant’s Jordan Bobo, Riordan’s King-Njhsanni Wilhite, Dublin’s Donovan Cooks, Inderkum’s Jalen Glen and Modesto Christian’s Prince Oseya.





How good can Modesto Christian be?: It is rare to have a Northern California team start with this high of a national profile as Modesto Christian, but it is for good reason. They are flush with talent led by their returning backcourt of Davis and junior Jamari Phillips, who is considered one of the best 2024 prospects in the country. The Crusaders start the year on November 25 against Coronado-Nevada at Bishop O’Dowd followed by the nightcap matchup at the Tip-Off Classic against Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks. On December 3, they get an Open Division final rematch against Corona-Centennial at Sheldon High School.





Section’s best will be in attendance: The top teams from the Sac-Joaquin Section (Modesto Christian), Central Coast Section (Riordan) and North Coast Section (Granada) will be at Dublin High School on November 26. In total, seven of the preseason Top 10 NorCal teams are in the event.





Watch these Freshmen: The Tip-Off Classic will be one of the first opportunities to see some of the top freshmen in high school game action. 2026 prospects to watch are Modesto Christian guard Rashad Cotton, Grant guard Andre Gomez and Riordan guard Andrew Hilman.



