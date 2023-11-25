@norcalpreps

Save 75% on a subscription with our best deal of the year





Acalanes avenges loss win capture NCS D4 title

The Dons got a 98 yard kickoff return from Paul Kuhner to start the action and never trailed in handing San Marin its first loss with a 24-7 win on Friday night.





They added another key special teams play when Trevor Rogers made a 39 yard field goal to give the Dons a 10-7 halftime lead.





In the second half, San Marin missed two field goals while Acalanes put together a pair of 80 yard touchdown drives to seal the win. The scores came from Niko White and Sully Bailey.





San Marin’s only score was off a touchdown run from quarterback Dominic Ingrassia.





Casa Roble wins SJS D5 title on late 2 point conversion

The Rams led for just two plus minutes Friday afternoon, but it was enough to claim a blue banner and advance to the NorCal bowls. Trailing 22-15 with seven minutes left after a missed Twelve Bridges field goal, the Rams went 80 yards capped by a touchdown run from quarterback Connor Campbell. He then found Ethan Horner for the two point conversion and the 23-22 win.





The two teams combined for 30 points in the first 13 minutes of game action. Twelve Bridges senior Nathan Crawford scored two touchdowns while Whit Kruse tossed a touchdown pass to Jacob Baxley.





SJS Football

Division I: Folsom beat Oak Ridge 34-27

Division III: Grant beat Woodcreek 40-14

Division IV: Escalon beat Patterson 36-35

Division V: Casa Roble beat Twelve Bridges 23-22





NCS Football

Division I: Pittsburg beat San Ramon Valley 37-21

Division II: El Cerrito beat Windsor 34-31

Division IV: Acalanes beat San Marin 24-7

Division VII: Ferndale beat Willits 14-7





CCS Football

Division I: Los Gatos beat Wilcox 49-14

Division III: Palma beat Alisal 38-20





O’Dowd Thanksgiving Showcase (Boys Basketball)

Moreau Catholic beat Vanden 56-52

Oakland Tech beat Grant 68-60

Sheldon beat Dougherty Valley 56-46

Modesto Christian beat Davis 79-57

Bishop O’Dowd beat Oakland 72-53





Pinole Valley Tip Off Classic (Girls Basketball)

Ygnacio Valley beat Kennedy-Richmond 42-9

Riordan beat Redwood 61-43

Eureka beat Miramonte 49-32

Cornerstone Christian beat Liberty 48-45



