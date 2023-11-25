@norcalpreps

NorCal Scoreboard: Acalanes captures NCS D4 title
Save 75% on a subscription with our best deal of the year
Acalanes avenges loss win capture NCS D4 title
The Dons got a 98 yard kickoff return from Paul Kuhner to start the action and never trailed in handing San Marin its first loss with a 24-7 win on Friday night.
They added another key special teams play when Trevor Rogers made a 39 yard field goal to give the Dons a 10-7 halftime lead.
In the second half, San Marin missed two field goals while Acalanes put together a pair of 80 yard touchdown drives to seal the win. The scores came from Niko White and Sully Bailey.
San Marin’s only score was off a touchdown run from quarterback Dominic Ingrassia.
Casa Roble wins SJS D5 title on late 2 point conversion
The Rams led for just two plus minutes Friday afternoon, but it was enough to claim a blue banner and advance to the NorCal bowls. Trailing 22-15 with seven minutes left after a missed Twelve Bridges field goal, the Rams went 80 yards capped by a touchdown run from quarterback Connor Campbell. He then found Ethan Horner for the two point conversion and the 23-22 win.
The two teams combined for 30 points in the first 13 minutes of game action. Twelve Bridges senior Nathan Crawford scored two touchdowns while Whit Kruse tossed a touchdown pass to Jacob Baxley.
SJS Football
Division I: Folsom beat Oak Ridge 34-27
Division III: Grant beat Woodcreek 40-14
Division IV: Escalon beat Patterson 36-35
Division V: Casa Roble beat Twelve Bridges 23-22
NCS Football
Division I: Pittsburg beat San Ramon Valley 37-21
Division II: El Cerrito beat Windsor 34-31
Division IV: Acalanes beat San Marin 24-7
Division VII: Ferndale beat Willits 14-7
CCS Football
Division I: Los Gatos beat Wilcox 49-14
Division III: Palma beat Alisal 38-20
O’Dowd Thanksgiving Showcase (Boys Basketball)
Moreau Catholic beat Vanden 56-52
Oakland Tech beat Grant 68-60
Sheldon beat Dougherty Valley 56-46
Modesto Christian beat Davis 79-57
Bishop O’Dowd beat Oakland 72-53
Pinole Valley Tip Off Classic (Girls Basketball)
Ygnacio Valley beat Kennedy-Richmond 42-9
Riordan beat Redwood 61-43
Eureka beat Miramonte 49-32
Cornerstone Christian beat Liberty 48-45