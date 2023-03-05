@norcalpreps

BOYS BASKETBALL





Open

Modesto Christian beat De La Salle 57-56: Modesto Christian overcame an early deficit to advance to the NorCal Open Division title game for a second straight season.





St. Joseph beat Dougherty Valley 87-76: The Wildcats nearly came back from a 21 point first half deficit but fell short in their Open Division debut. Tounde Yessoufou and Julius Price combined for 57 points for St. Joseph.





Division I

Granada beat Riordan 69-57: Andrew McKeever had 31 points and 17 rebounds to lead the No. 9 seed Matadors to the regional finals. Riordan, playing without five rotation players, got 21 points from Christian Wise.





Salesian beat San Ramon Valley 81-51: For the second time in the postseason, Salesian controlled the action in eliminating the Wolves. The Pride have won each of their three NorCal games by at least 15 points.





Division II

Vanden beat Whitney 56-55: Sterling McClanahan made the game winning bucket at the buzzer to send the Vikings to the Division II finals for the second straight year.





San Joaquin Memorial beat Weston Ranch 68-59: The run for Weston Ranch ends in the semifinals after falling to No. 6 seed San Joaquin Memorial. The Panthers have given up less than 60 points in each NorCal game.





Division III

Oakland beat King’s Academy 70-60: Money Williams had 23 points and Oakland grabbed control early with its guard play and quickness.





Oakland Tech beat Justin-Siena 61-55: Ahmaree Muhammad continued his strong play with 18 points to set up a fourth matchup with Oakland.





Division IV

Chico beat Burlingame 50-47





Half Moon Bay beat Marin Catholic 65-60





Division V

Sierra beat Venture Academy 61-55





Ripon Christian beat University Prep 61-58





GIRLS BASKETBALL





Open Division

Salesian beat Piedmont 48-45: The Pride avenged a regular season loss and in the process ended the Highlanders’ undefeated run. Makiah Asidanya and Madalyn Kanazawa each had 11 points for the Pride.





Mitty beat Clovis West 63-43: McKenna Woliczko had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Monarchs to their 20th straight win.





Division I

St. Mary’s beat Clovis 55-48: Jordan Lee had 28 points and Nyah Lowery had 16 points as the Rams reached a NorCal final for the first time since 2015.





Oakland Tech beat San Ramon Valley 56-46: Jhai Johnson had 12 points for Oakland Tech, which will play St. Mary’s for a third time. Sierra Chambers led the way for the Wolves with 19 points.





Division II

Central beat Marin Catholic 48-46: Central beat Marin Catholic at the Wildcats’ preseason tournament and came back for a second win in the NorCal playoffs.





Pleasant Valley beat Monte Vista 50-45: Flush with underclassman talent, the Vikings have reached the NorCal finals and will host Central on Tuesday.





Division III

Caruthers beat Granada 55-50: The run for No. 9 Caruthers continues with a third straight road win to reach the regional finals.





Colfax beat Branson 41-40: Juliette James had 10 points as the Falcons picked up a semifinal road win. The victory gives Colfax another home game on Tuesday for the NorCal title.





Division IV

San Domenico beat Marysville 54-43





Menlo beat Hillsdale 51-48





Division V

Fall River beat Lincoln 63-50





Bret Harte beat Valley Christian 62-52



