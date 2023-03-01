News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-01 11:09:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

NorCal Playoffs First Round Scoreboard

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
@norcalpreps

BOYS BASKETBALL


Division I

#1 Clovis West beat #16 St. Ignatius 78-73

#9 Granada beat #8 Sacred Heart Cathedral 65-58

#5 Inderkum beat #12 Dublin 73-58

#4 Riordan beat #13 Campolindo 57-46

#14 University beat #3 Jesuit 92-85

#6 Salesian beat #11 Serra 48-33

#10 San Ramon Valley beat #7 Clovis North 63-59

#15 Sacred Heart Prep beat #2 Folsom 63-62


Division II

#16 Granite Bay beat #1 Clayton Valley Charter 45-44

#9 Whiney beat #8 Pleasant Valley 55-53

#5 Vanden beat #12 Priory 51-49

#13 Bellarmine beat #4 Moreau Catholic 62-60

#14 California beat #3 Sacramento 69-63

#6 San Joaquin Memorial beat #11 Santa Cruz 76-51

#7 Weston Ranch beat #10 Menlo-Atherton 69-65

#2 Branson beat #15 St. Francis 71-58


Division III

#16 Carlmont beat #1 Las Lomas 70-66

#9 Oakland beat #8 Ponderosa 78-50

#5 Pinole Valley beat #12 Placer 71-60

#4 King’s Academy beat #13 Ygnacio Valley 64-61

#3 Oakland Tech beat #14 Urban 61-42

#6 Lincoln beat #11 Christopher 72-66

#7 Justin-Siena beat #10 Los Gatos 63-44

#2 Rio Americano beat #15 Lowell 54-37


Division IV

#1 Head-Royce beat #16 Enterprise 56-46

#9 Burlingame beat #8 Marysville 52-47

#5 Chico beat #12 Calaveras 59-56

#4 Monterey beat #13 Kingsburg 66-55

#3 Marin Catholic beat #14 Oakwood 59-56

#6 Central Catholic beat #11 Jefferson 71-51

#10 Half Moon Bay beat #7 San Domenico 60-54

#2 Hillsdale beat #15 Union Mine 61-59


Division V

Venture Academy vs. Mt. Shasta (March 1)

#8 Colusa beat #9 Woodland Christian 61-60

#5 Sierra beat #12 Gridley 71-46

#4 Fortune Early College beat #13 Trinity 73-59

#3 Ripon Christian beat #14 Madera South 61-44

#6 Kerman beat #11 Vacaville Christian 84-51

#7 Clovedale beat #10 West Valley 74-47

#2 University Prep beat #15 Weed 64-61


GIRLS BASKETBALL


Division I

#1 St. Mary’s beat #16 Heritage 77-62

#8 Bishop O’Dowd beat #9 Buchanan 70-44

#5 Clovis beat #12 Vanden 73-71

#4 Cardinal Newman beat #13 Palo Alto 60-35

#3 San Ramon Valley beat #14 Sacred Heart Cathedral 63-54

#6 Carondelet beat #11 Antelope 57-44

#10 Pinewood beat #7 Acalanes 58-50

#2 Oakland Tech beat #15 McClatchy 62-50


Division II

#1 Marin Catholic beat #16 Los Gatos 52-32

#9 Christian Brothers beat #8 Pinole Valley 62-48

#5 Moreau Catholic beat #12 St. Ignatius 42-39

#4 Central beat #13 St. Francis 67-53

#3 Monte Vista beat #14 Branham 62-47

#11 San Joaquin Memorial beat #6 Whitney 51-48

#7 San Marin beat #10 Crystal Springs Upland 42-34

#2 Pleasant Valley beat #15 Vista del Lago 67-54


Division III

#1 University beat #16 Woodcreek 64-48

#9 Caruthers beat #8 Evergreen Valley 62-51

#5 Granada beat #12 Clovis East 62-60

#4 Chico beat #13 Lincoln 65-52

#3 Colfax beat #14 Christopher 49-44

#11 Lassen beat #6 McKinleyville 59-45

#7 Foothill beat #10 St. Francis 61-53

#2 Branson beat #15 Los Altos 65-50


Division IV

#1 San Domenico beat #16 Priory 44-29

#8 Pierce beat #9 East Union 55-52

#5 Valley Christian beat #12 Riverbank 55-49

#13 Marysville beat #4 Menlo-Atherton 42-31

#3 Kimball beat #14 Mills 53-47

#6 Hillsdale beat #11 University Prep 68-61

#7 Menlo beat #10 West Valley 64-51

#15 Summit Shasta beat #2 Arcata 52-36


Division V

#1 Fall River beat #16 Big Valley Christian 75-22

#8 Escalon beat #9 AIMS College Prep 61-36

#12 Lincoln-SF beat #5 Half Moon Bay 67-60

#4 Washington beat #13 Bear River 52-41

#3 Bret Harte beat #14 Tulare Union 56-38

#6 Upper Lake vs. #11 Portola (March 1)

#7 Valley Christian Roseville beat #10 Mt. Diablo 63-44

#2 Santa Cruz beat #15 Reedley 73-33


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}