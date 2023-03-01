@norcalpreps

NorCal Playoffs First Round Scoreboard
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
#1 Clovis West beat #16 St. Ignatius 78-73
#9 Granada beat #8 Sacred Heart Cathedral 65-58
#5 Inderkum beat #12 Dublin 73-58
#4 Riordan beat #13 Campolindo 57-46
#14 University beat #3 Jesuit 92-85
#6 Salesian beat #11 Serra 48-33
#10 San Ramon Valley beat #7 Clovis North 63-59
#15 Sacred Heart Prep beat #2 Folsom 63-62
Division II
#16 Granite Bay beat #1 Clayton Valley Charter 45-44
#9 Whiney beat #8 Pleasant Valley 55-53
#5 Vanden beat #12 Priory 51-49
#13 Bellarmine beat #4 Moreau Catholic 62-60
#14 California beat #3 Sacramento 69-63
#6 San Joaquin Memorial beat #11 Santa Cruz 76-51
#7 Weston Ranch beat #10 Menlo-Atherton 69-65
#2 Branson beat #15 St. Francis 71-58
Division III
#16 Carlmont beat #1 Las Lomas 70-66
#9 Oakland beat #8 Ponderosa 78-50
#5 Pinole Valley beat #12 Placer 71-60
#4 King’s Academy beat #13 Ygnacio Valley 64-61
#3 Oakland Tech beat #14 Urban 61-42
#6 Lincoln beat #11 Christopher 72-66
#7 Justin-Siena beat #10 Los Gatos 63-44
#2 Rio Americano beat #15 Lowell 54-37
Division IV
#1 Head-Royce beat #16 Enterprise 56-46
#9 Burlingame beat #8 Marysville 52-47
#5 Chico beat #12 Calaveras 59-56
#4 Monterey beat #13 Kingsburg 66-55
#3 Marin Catholic beat #14 Oakwood 59-56
#6 Central Catholic beat #11 Jefferson 71-51
#10 Half Moon Bay beat #7 San Domenico 60-54
#2 Hillsdale beat #15 Union Mine 61-59
Division V
Venture Academy vs. Mt. Shasta (March 1)
#8 Colusa beat #9 Woodland Christian 61-60
#5 Sierra beat #12 Gridley 71-46
#4 Fortune Early College beat #13 Trinity 73-59
#3 Ripon Christian beat #14 Madera South 61-44
#6 Kerman beat #11 Vacaville Christian 84-51
#7 Clovedale beat #10 West Valley 74-47
#2 University Prep beat #15 Weed 64-61
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I
#1 St. Mary’s beat #16 Heritage 77-62
#8 Bishop O’Dowd beat #9 Buchanan 70-44
#5 Clovis beat #12 Vanden 73-71
#4 Cardinal Newman beat #13 Palo Alto 60-35
#3 San Ramon Valley beat #14 Sacred Heart Cathedral 63-54
#6 Carondelet beat #11 Antelope 57-44
#10 Pinewood beat #7 Acalanes 58-50
#2 Oakland Tech beat #15 McClatchy 62-50
Division II
#1 Marin Catholic beat #16 Los Gatos 52-32
#9 Christian Brothers beat #8 Pinole Valley 62-48
#5 Moreau Catholic beat #12 St. Ignatius 42-39
#4 Central beat #13 St. Francis 67-53
#3 Monte Vista beat #14 Branham 62-47
#11 San Joaquin Memorial beat #6 Whitney 51-48
#7 San Marin beat #10 Crystal Springs Upland 42-34
#2 Pleasant Valley beat #15 Vista del Lago 67-54
Division III
#1 University beat #16 Woodcreek 64-48
#9 Caruthers beat #8 Evergreen Valley 62-51
#5 Granada beat #12 Clovis East 62-60
#4 Chico beat #13 Lincoln 65-52
#3 Colfax beat #14 Christopher 49-44
#11 Lassen beat #6 McKinleyville 59-45
#7 Foothill beat #10 St. Francis 61-53
#2 Branson beat #15 Los Altos 65-50
Division IV
#1 San Domenico beat #16 Priory 44-29
#8 Pierce beat #9 East Union 55-52
#5 Valley Christian beat #12 Riverbank 55-49
#13 Marysville beat #4 Menlo-Atherton 42-31
#3 Kimball beat #14 Mills 53-47
#6 Hillsdale beat #11 University Prep 68-61
#7 Menlo beat #10 West Valley 64-51
#15 Summit Shasta beat #2 Arcata 52-36
Division V
#1 Fall River beat #16 Big Valley Christian 75-22
#8 Escalon beat #9 AIMS College Prep 61-36
#12 Lincoln-SF beat #5 Half Moon Bay 67-60
#4 Washington beat #13 Bear River 52-41
#3 Bret Harte beat #14 Tulare Union 56-38
#6 Upper Lake vs. #11 Portola (March 1)
#7 Valley Christian Roseville beat #10 Mt. Diablo 63-44
#2 Santa Cruz beat #15 Reedley 73-33