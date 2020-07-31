NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Okowi commits, coaching news and more

Team Sacramento has fresh faces: Team Sacramento has a trio of under the radar prospects who will be players to watch for any upcoming club or high school season. Davis 2021 forward Keaton Massey (6-foot-6) and 2022 guard Bryce Barker will keep the Blue Devils in the mix next year. Folsom 2023 point guard Joaquin Battle is one to track in his class too.





Thomas tabbed to be Napa’s head coach: Alejandro Thomas has been named the new boys basketball head coach at Napa. The Grizzlies’ high water mark in the past decade came in 2018-2019 when they went 23-6.





Okowi makes the call: One of the last big dominoes in the 2020 class has fallen as Oakland Tech grad Stephanie Okowi is off to Arkansas Pine Bluff. She was the catalyst for Oakland Tech’s back-to-back NorCal title teams





Acalanes Girls Basketball names new head coach: Margaret Gartner, who had Carondelet among the top programs in the region while she was at the helm, will be the new head coach at Acalanes.





Texas Tech offers Bonner: Texas Tech is the newest offer for Bishop O’Dowd/Golden City 2022 guard Amaya Bonner, who is the top rising junior in the region.





Football Schedules taking shape: With the football season slated to begin in January 2021, teams are in the process of altering their schedules to these new dates. Stay up to date on new schedules here.





UC Santa Barbara picks up 2021 RHP: Foothill-Pleasanton 2021 right-handed pitcher Matt Ager has committed to the Gauchos. He is an Area Code selection and will play for the Oakland A’s team next month.





Detwiler has stepped down at San Rafael: Steve Detwiler announced earlier this week he is stepping down as the head coach at San Rafael. This past season would have been his fourth leading the program.