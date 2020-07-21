NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: New sports calendar headlines the day

July 20 has been marked on the collective calendar of those involved in prep sports with the decision by the CIF and individual sections to follow. First came the CIF announcement on Monday morning, which pushed football competition into 2021 and basketball into the spring. Baseball is slated to finish in the second half of June.





The second noteworthy change is players can play on an outside club team and high school team simultaneously. From the linked CIF release, “Due to the need to move sports to non-traditional times of the year, the CIF is temporarily suspending Bylaws 600, 601, 602, 603, 604, and 605 for all sports for the 2020-21 school year. Accordingly, students will be allowed to participate on an outside team at the same time they participate on their high school team. As per CIF Article 23, local schools, school districts, leagues, and Sections may develop a more restrictive rule than the CIF State Office with respect to the aforementioned Bylaws.”





The Northern Section, whose area has been less severely hit by the pandemic than others in the region, will work toward having its season of in-section competition within one county and a modified section playoff. This is all contingent on approval from the County Health Officers,





The Sac-Joaquin Section released its calendar with the following change to football playoffs noted by commissioner Michael Garrison. “The 2020-21 sports calendar includes full Section playoff/championship experiences for all sports. That being said, we do anticipate that some of our playoffs will have some minor changes - as explained previously, we do know that the SJS football postseason is reduced by one week. As a result, we will be moving from 12-team brackets to eight-team brackets and, most likely, more divisions. We have attempted to maintain our current number of teams who qualify for playoffs and plan to make adjustments as necessary - more information to come later at future meetings.”





The North Coast Section will have similar guidelines in continuing the state trend of going from three seasons of sports to two





The Central Coast Section will announce its updated calendar on Tuesday.





A pair of Cal commits (Liberty’s Akili Calhoun Jr. and Kennedy-Richmond’s Jermaine Terry) were already slated to graduate early and head to Berkeley. They will now forgo their senior season of high school action.





Pinewood 2021 guard Courtni Thompson has committed to UC San Diego. Ranked No. 34 in the 2021 class rankings, Thompson was a key player last summer for the JBS 2021 Gauntlet winning team.





2022 Lick-Wilmerding/Golden City guard Annabel Schneiberg has been offered by San Jose State. She is ranked No. 10 in the 2022 rankings.





Program 15 Baseball is hosting its national combine this week with De La Salle’s Blake Burke (Tennessee), Cardinal Newman’s Carson Crawford (California) and Lincoln’s Tyler McCuistion (Long Beach State) in attendance.