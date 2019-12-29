@norcalpreps

NorCal Notes: Dougherty Valley, Pinewood, Laguna Creek and more
Boys BasketballDe Anza (12-1) won the Chris Huber Classic at Acalanes by beating Las Lomas (9-2) 72-49. Senior Jadin Skinner was named MVP. Senior Daniel Fagan made the all-tournament team. The Don...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news