@norcalpreps

Football:

Napa 2021 tight end Brock Bowers has announced his Top 8 of Georgia, Oregon, Oregon State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Cal, UCLA and Washington.







Menlo-Atherton 2021 wide receiver Troy Franklin has a Top 6 of Washington, Alabama, Oregon, USC, LSU and Arizona State.





In just six days in April, Palma 2021 offensive lineman Noah Pulealli has new offers from Oklahoma, Kansas State and Nevada.





Los Gatos 2021 linebacker Will Schweitzer has been offered by Arkansas.





Boys Basketball:

St. Patrick-St. Vincent 2020 post Dishon Jackson ended his recruitment on Sunday night with a commitment to Washington State. The 6-foot-10 Jackson, who has elite size, is a very good shot blocker and has an evolving offensive game.





Salesian seniors Shane Bell and Jaden Lazo are headed to Cal State Los Angeles. Bell was ranked No. 19 in the midseason 2020 class rankings.





Modesto Christian senior point guard Michael Pearson is off the board to UC San Diego, which has had a lot of recent success recruiting Northern California. UC San Diego will begin competing in the Big West (Division I) starting next season.





Weston Ranch senior power forward Jordahn Johnson is moving on to Sheridan College. He is ranked No. 40 in this class.





Dublin senior post Jalen Pierce is headed to Chabot College next year.





Girls Basketball:

McClatchy 2020 forward Samaya Beatty has committed to San Francisco State. She led McClatchy in points (11) and rebounds (seven) this past season.





Baseball:

According to MLB.com draft rankings, here are the following players with local ties in the Top 100.





#2 Spencer Torkelson Arizona State (Casa Grande)

#17 Tyler Sodestrom Turlock



