NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Boys Basketball news, football offer and more

Team Arsenal has put together a strong group again this year with Top 20 prospects in 2021 (Mitty teammates Mike Mitchell, Nigel Burris and Arrish Bhandal and Del Campo’s Cameron Niles) and 2022 Top 10 prospects Jaylen Thompson (St. Joseph) and Oziyah Sellers (Modesto Christian) among others.





Here are notes about some of these players and two more guards to know about:





Jaylen Thompson is already well known and ranks No. 4 in the 2022 class rankings. His ceiling has helped in rise in national rankings too. “High ceiling, long, can play multiple positions. His jump shot continues to get better,” Team Arsenal director KP said.





Coming in at No. 10 in the 2022 post-high school season class rankings is Modesto Christian guard Oziyah Sellers. “He is the best shooter in NorCal. He’s 6-foot-5, sneaky athletic,” KP said.





Nigel Burris checked in at No. 6 in the 2021 class rankings after finishing his first year at Mitty. “He has really simplified his game. He brings length and is a good rebounder,” KP said.





One of the fast risers during this time has been De Anza 2022 guard Broyce Batchan Jr. “He’s electric. His game flow has gotten a lot better. He has a high IQ and is athletic,” KP noted.





2023 St. Joseph point guard Ahmaree McCullough has emerged as an aggressive on-ball defender.





More News and Notes

UC Riverside lands 2021 guard: Las Lomas/Peninsula Elite 2021 guard Rose Morse has committed to UC Riverside.





Mauricio headed to the East Coast: Amador Valley/Peninsula Elite 2021 guard Isabella Mauricio has committed to the admissions process at New York University.





Sacred Heart Cathedral picks up guard trio: After helping Lincoln-San Francisco to a 29-4 record, 2022 guard Jordan Aquino and 2023 guards Justin and Jeremyah Aquino have transferred to Sacred Heart Cathedral to give the Fightin’ Irish a small, but intriguing guard attack.





Hampton is the newest offer for Gill: 2021 Burbank/West Coast Elite guard Tyree Gill has been offered by Hampton.





Casa Roble lineman picks up offer: Casa Roble 2021 offensive lineman Dylan Shaw was offered by Lewis and Clark earlier this week.





Bennett back in the region: After signing with Boise State out of Folsom High School, quarterback Kaiden Bennett transferred to Nevada and is now bound for Sacramento State. He was ranked No. 22 in the final 2019 player rankings.





Incoming freshman commits to Oregon State: Del Campo 2024 RHP/3B Jake McKowen has committed to Oregon State.