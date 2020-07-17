NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Bay City Basketball, 2023 offers and more

Bay City Basketball is one of the top club programs in girls basketball and got on the court this week with a live streamed practice. Who stood out?





2022 Pinewood guard Elle Ladine was No. 5 in the 2022 postseason rankings and continues to get better and taller. “She keeps growing. She is 5-foot-11 now. She has become one of our best rebounders. Her biggest improvement has been her shooting,” Bay City director Will Watkins said. She holds offers from San Francisco, Santa Clara, Pacific, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara with interest from Washington State, Portland and Pepperdine.





Her teammate now at Pinewood, Una Jovanovic is working on making up for lost time. The 5-foot-10 guard missed most of her sophomore year due to injury and now is navigating a truncated summer of baseketball. “She is very, very smooth. She can shoot it and attacks off the dribble. She is a high IQ player,” Watkins said. Ranked No. 32 in the 2021 rankings, Jovanovic is hearing from Pacific and Santa Clara.





Capuchino rising senior forward/wing Jaisa Gamble is quickly picking up interest. “She is a long and athletic forward. She rebounds it well, is a playmaker and good in transition,” Watkins said. Schools that are interested include Pacific, UC San Diego, Cal State Bakersfield and Hawaii Pacific.





Playing for the first time in over a year, Notre Dame-Belmont 2021 guard Alaiyah San Juan is a 5-foot-4 point guard that should be followed. “She is very close to the top of the list in terms of skill set we have had,” Watkins said.





Alameda 2022 forward Maddie Mersch (5-foot-11) is a non-ranked player to watch in 2022. “She is very versatile, active on defense and has a great motor,” Watkins said. She averaged nine points and seven rebounds as a sophomore.





More News:

Shasta County Sports has tackled a very interesting question with the CIF set to announce next steps on July 20. “What if: A Northern Section only football schedule”





Modesto Christian 2023 guard Darius Smith has offers from George Washington and Eastern Washington.





Newark Memorial 2023 forward Tyler Harris has also received an offer from Eastern Washington.





Laguna Creek 2021 left-handed pitcher Noah Lucchesi has committed to Sacramento State.





St. Mary’s-Stockton 2022 catcher Max Ortega has committed to Oregon State.





River City 2022 UTL Freddy Rodriguez has committed to Cal Poly.





St. Ignatius/Golden City 2022 guard Sabrina Ma has picked up an offer from San Jose State.



