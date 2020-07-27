NorCalPreps - NorCal Notes: Basketball roundup and Baseball commitments

JBS had a live streamed practice on Saturday, which gave coaches and observers a chance to see a strong collection of prospects. While players like Jzaniya Harriel (Stanford), Kylie Horstmeyer (San Diego), Kaiija Lesane (Weber State) and Ahrray Young are well established, here are five more players who impressed:





2021 Pinewood point guard Annika Decker recently committed to Tufts University and checks the boxes of a pure point guard. “If she is in your program, you can’t live without her,” JBS Director Sean Chambers said.”She is the best pure point guard we’ve had in the program.”





2022 Granite Bay forward Julia Riley (6-foot-2) is among the players to watch outside the 2022 Top 35 rankings. She was a key player in the Grizzlies’ run to the SJS Division I semi-finals and averaged 10 points and eight rebounds last year.





Ranked No. 19 in the 2022 Top 35 rankings, Del Oro forward Madison Butcher is one of the fast risers in the region. “She has a great mid-range game, can stretch out to the three point line and has a great motor,” Chambers said.





2023 Rocklin forward Mary Carter is the top player in the Sacramento area for her class. “At 6-foot-2, 6-foot-3, she can shoot the three, handles it and has a high IQ,” Chambers said. She averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.





Incoming eighth grader Evelini Smith is a potential national recruit at 6-foot-3 and would have played on the Adidas 3SSB team if there was a summer, Chambers said. “She is very wiry, high motor and can finish with both hands,” he added.





More News and Notes





Cal adds another local recruit: Cal now has commitments from four of the top 10 prospects in the 2021 class with the weekend commitment of Pittsburg offensive lineman Ryan Lange.





Fall Football still alive in the Northern Section: The Northern Section may still have football this fall. Shasta County Sports has the breakdown.





Carson Seeman is off the board to UC Davis: Placer 2021 infielder Carson Seeman announced his commitment to UC Davis. He plays in the summer with the Chico Aces.





Placer infielder commits to Cal Poly: Placer 2021 infielder Martin Haswell has committed to Cal Poly. He was also the starting quarterback for the Hillmen last season.





Tournaments shaping up: With the sports calendar moving back, the Classic at Damien (usually one of the premier post-Christmas tournaments) is now April 3-10 with NorCal teams Modesto Christian, Capital Christian and Weston Ranch slotted to play.





Lee gets first offer: 2024 incoming St. Mary’s-Stockton guard Jordan Lee has been offered by Cincinnati. She is playing with Golden City.





The price of lost high school seasons: Darren Sabedra of the Bay Area News Group shares a first person look at what a lost high school season looks like for his family.