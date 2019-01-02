Player of the Year: Henry To’oto’o RB/LB De La Salle

The two-way star for the Spartans was the catalyst in helping De La Salle reach another CIF Open Division state bowl game.





The 4-star recruit provided a power punch to De La Salle’s ground game including 136 yards and two touchdowns in a home win over Bishop Gorman.





Defensively, To’oto’o is one of the top linebackers in the country and continued De La Salle’s tradition of strong linebacker play. His size, speed and play recognition helped the Spartans hold opponents to 11 points per game including a shutout of Folsom and holding Liberty to seven points.





The Bay Area News Group Player of the Year has visited Utah and Washington. He will visit Alabama and Tennessee this month.





Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Ngata SR Folsom

The decision to pick the offensive player of the year from Folsom High School was a quick one. Determining which Bulldog it would be was the more difficult task.





In the end, Ngata’s impact on how teams defended Folsom and his team leading receptions, yards and receiving touchdowns pushed him to the honor. The Clemson signee finished with 66 catches for 1,269 yards and 22 touchdowns.





Ngata had a season high 173 yards and three touchdowns against Chaminade and had multiple touchdowns in eight games.





Defensive Player of the Year: Joshua Pakola OLB St. Francis-Mountain View

A strong field to choose from came down to the top player on possibly the best defense in the region. With excellent size off the edge, Pakola routinely got pressure on the quarterback and helped the Lancers shut down the running game.





The Stanford signee was named co-Defensive Player of the Year by the Bay Area News Group.





Coach of the Year: Adhir Ravipati Menlo-Atherton

A suspected down year for the Central Coast Section turned into a strong one for the section led by Menlo Atherton’s run to its first state title.





The Bears started 2-2, but ended with 11 straight wins and gave up less than 10 points per game during the streak.





A year after a disappointing season ended in the CCS Open I semi-finals, Menlo-Atherton worked around early season injuries to control the Peninsula Athletic League - Bay Division before handing Wilcox its only loss in the CCS Open I finals.





Ravipati has won 38 games in four years at Menlo-Atherton.