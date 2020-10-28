NorCal Finest Session II: Baum stands out
Session II of the NorCal Finest Girls Basketball Showcase featured quality guard play and a high motor rebounder that stood out. Jaime Baum 5-foot-9 SG Los Altos (2021)Baum has good size and handle...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news