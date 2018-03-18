BOYS BASKETBALL

Open Division: Sheldon beat Bishop O’Dowd 61-60: After losing in the Open finals in 2013 and 2017, Sheldon captures the top regional boys title.

Division I: Las Lomas beat Palo Alto 44-41: The Knights are the fifth different North Coast Section team to win Division I in as many years. It is the second straight season that ends at Santa Clara for Palo Alto.

Division II: Alameda beat St. Mary’s-Stockton 76-66: The No. 1 seeded Hornets have won 20 of 21 games with the loss coming to Bishop O’Dowd.

Division III: Pleasant Valley beat Central Catholic 62-53: Pleasant Valley is the first Northern Section team in 20 years to win a regional title. The Vikings have scored at least 62 points in each NorCal game.

Division IV: Stuart Hall beat St. Mary’s-Berkeley 68-62: Stuart Hall lost to St. Mary’s 62-50 in the section playoffs before avenging the loss on Saturday. It is the first regional title for the Knights.

Division V: Argonaut beat Colfax 72-57: Argonaut defeated Colfax by nearly the exact score (74-57 section final win) for the program’s first NorCal title.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Open: Pinewood beat Mitty 78-67: It took three overtimes, but Pinewood knocked off the No. 1 team in the country and avenged a loss in the section finals.

Division I: Sacred Heart Cathedral beat Miramonte 69-48: Sacred Heart Cathedral is over .500 for the first time this year and have won 10 of 13 games. It also avenged a December loss to the Matadors

Division II: Pleasant Valley beat Valley Christian-San Jose 47-40: The Vikings are back in a state title game for the first time since 1993. They posted back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985.

Division III: West Campus beat Clovis 59-54: After winning the Division IV state title in 2017, West Campus will get the chance for back-to-back state crowns next weekend. The Warriors will bring in a 21 game winning streak to Golden 1 Center.

Division IV: Woodside Priory beat Bradshaw Christian 59-58: Woodside Priory was the NorCal Division V runner up last year, but will play for its first state title next Saturday after posting the one point win.

Division V: Lowell beat Durham 48-31: The San Francisco Section runner-ups are giving up 40 points per game during their NorCal run.