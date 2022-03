NorCal Finals are Set

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





BOYS BASKETBALL

Open Division

#1 Campolindo beat #5 Riordan 62-44

#3 Modesto Christian beat #2 Clovis West 48-44





#3 Modesto Christian at #1 Campolindo 6:00 PM





Division I

#13 Clovis North beat #1 Sacred Heart Prep 64-58

#3 St. Ignatius beat #2 Inderkum 69-67





#13 Clovis North at #3 St. Ignatius 6:00 PM





Division II

#1 Elk Grove beat #5 Vanden 42-40

#2 Branson beat #3 St. Patrick-St. Vincent 75-49





#2 Branson at #1 Elk Grove 6:00 PM





Division III

#1 Pleasant Valley beat #5 Lincoln-San Francisco 63-51

#11 Bullard beat #2 Oakland 60-59





#11 Bullard at #1 Pleasant Valley 6:00 PM





Division IV

#4 Justin-Siena beat #1 Enterprise 66-57

#3 Liberty Ranch beat #7 Carlmont 60-58





#4 Justin-Siena at #3 Liberty Ranch 6:00 PM





Division V





#4 Priory beat #1 Cloverdale 64-50

#3 Stuart Hall beat #2 Head-Royce 50-33





#4 Priory at #3 Stuart Hall 6:00 PM





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Open

#1 Carondelet beat #5 Oak Ridge 63-42

#2 Mitty beat #3 Clovis West 53-45





#2 Mitty at #1 Carondelet 6:00 PM





Division I

#1 Salesian beat #4 Bishop O’Dowd 64-37

#3 St. Ignatius beat #2 St. Mary’s-Stockton 48-46





#3 St. Ignatius at #1 Salesian at Dominican 8:00 PM





Division II

#5 San Joaquin Memorial beat #8 Lincoln-Stockton 57-45

#10 Antelope beat #3 Menlo 45-44





#10 Antelope at #5 San Joaquin Memorial 6:00 PM





Division III

#1 Lincoln beat #12 Central 38-35

#3 Oakland Tech beat #7 Priory 72-34





#3 Oakland Tech at #1 Lincoln





Division IV

#12 Argonaut beat #8 Mills 57-49

#3 Branson beat #2 Calaveras 60-53





#12 Argonaut at #3 Branson at Dominican 6:00 PM





Division V

#4 Dominican beat #8 Crystal Springs Upland 57-51

#2 University beat #6 Trinity 56-51





#4 Dominican at #2 University 6:00 PM