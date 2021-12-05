NorCal Bowl Recaps: Wilcox, McClymonds among the Saturday winners

1-A: Liberty-Bakersfield beat Pittsburg 35-7: Carson Woods threw three first half touchdowns as Liberty led 21-0 at halftime en route to one of the most surprising results of the weekend. Kai Green scored the lone touchdown for the Pirates.





2-A: Wilcox beat Manteca 35-21: Luther Glenn had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score for the Chargers, which have won nine in a row. Wilcox has scored at least 34 points in eight of those games.





3-A: McClymonds beat Campolindo 40-21: After Campolindo got the scoring going with a touchdown in the first four minutes of the game, McClymonds scored 40 of the next 47 points to win its fifth NorCal title since 2016.





4-A: Sacred Heart Cathedral beat Chico 31-7: Ray-John Spears had three touchdown passes and Sacred Heart Cathedral scored on a punt return for the program’s first NorCal football title,





5-A: Sacred Heart Prep beat University Prep 20-0: Andrew Latu had two, first half touchdowns and the Gators pitched a shutout for their fourth straight win.





6-A: Salesian beat Aragon 36-28: Salesian led 30-28 at the half and used a fourth quarter touchdown to seal the win.





7-AA: Fall River beat Le Grand 42-21: Fall River remained undefeated and scored at least 37 points for the fifth straight game. Fall River led 28-14 at the half.