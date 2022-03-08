NorCal Basketball Recap: Modesto Christian, Mitty win Open titles

BOYS BASKETBALL

Open: Modesto Christian beat Campolindo 56-53: After three runner-up finishes in the Open Division, the Crusaders claimed the region’s top title over Campolindo.





Division I: Clovis North beat St. Ignatius 58-56: Clovis North completed one of the most memorable runs in recent memory in Northern California. They got road wins at Miramonte, Folsom, Sacred Heart Prep and St. Ignatius.





Division II: Elk Grove beat Branson 60-54: The Thundering Herd won its first ever NorCal title and won their four NorCal games by a combined 19 points.





Division III: Pleasant Valley beat Bullard 56-37: The Top 35 ranked Vikings will try to win their second state title in the past three state championship years (2018, 2019, 2022).





Division IV: Justin-Siena beat Liberty Ranch 42-38: The Braves won their first NorCal title in their first regional championship game on the boys side. Justin-Siena won the last two games on the road.





Division V: Stuart Hall beat Priory 44-37: Stuart Hall held all four NorCal opponents to 45 points or less. Brandon Lum had 21 points for Stuart Hall.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Open: Mitty beat Carondelet 72-63: Mitty won its third NorCal Open Division title and will aim for its first state Open Division title on Saturday.





Division I: Salesian beat St. Ignatius 52-48: Salesian trailed by nine points after three quarters before a furious finish.





Division II: San Joaquin Memorial beat Antelope 50-36: San Joaquin Memorial led 20-18 at the half before winning the third quarter 15-6.





Division III: Oakland Tech beat Lincoln 51-46: Oakland Tech won its third straight NorCal title (2019, 2020, 2022). Oakland Tech led 30-19 at the half.





Division IV: Branson beat Argonaut 51-45: The Bulls ran their win streak to seven games in winning their second straight NorCal title (won Division V in 2020).





Division V: San Domenico beat University 54-48: In the fourth matchup between these two teams, San Domenico won for the third time. This is the school’s first girls NorCal title.



