News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NCS Football Notebook: Tough defenses and top recruits to watch

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
@norcalpreps
NCP Editor

Stingy Defenses by the NumbersSchedule and game play impacts overall points allowed numbers, but there are eight teams in the North Coast Section that are giving up less than 10 points per game.Pin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}